September 27, 2021
Gina Driscoll releases first ad for City Council reelection campaign

Driscoll faces Mhariel Powers in the General Election.

St. Petersburg City Council member Gina Driscoll released the first ad of her re-election campaign Monday.

The 30-second spot is running on TV and digital platforms. The clip highlights Driscoll’s work on City Council addressing environmental issues, affordable housing and jobs.

“As your City Council member, I’ve worked to make our city stronger by protecting our greenspace and waterways, supporting small businesses so they can succeed during these challenging times, and creating affordable housing,” Driscoll says in the ad.

Throughout the clip, Driscoll is seen walking through various locations throughout the city as she highlights her campaign platforms. She talks environmental protection in a park, small business support near local shops and the need for multi-family housing in a neighborhood.

“But the most important thing I’ve done is stand with our people,” Driscoll says in the ad. “You are what makes St. Petersburg special.”

Driscoll faces challenger Mhariel Summers in the November General Election. 

Since launching her campaign, the incumbent has grown a list of endorsements from political leaders across the aisle. Driscoll has picked up support from Sen. Darryl Rouson and congressional candidate and state Rep. Ben Diamond, and has also received backing from both of her Republican colleagues, Ed Montanari and mayoral candidate Robert Blackmon. 

“We want to be sure every voter knows that they make St. Petersburg such an incredible place to live,” Driscoll said in a statement. “I’m grateful to my supporters for getting us to this point so that I can share my message with our entire city.”

Driscoll has also picked up support from the West Central Florida Labor Council, the International Association of Firefighters Local 747, Ruth’s List Florida, and Equality Florida PAC.

The incumbent was first elected to the District 6 seat in 2017 and is the Council vice-chair.

District 6 covers the southeast area of St. Pete and includes Tropicana Field and Coquina Key.

