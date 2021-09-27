Anna Cam Fentriss: Active tropics call for Disaster Contractor Network’s ‘hurricane recovery toolkit’

The devastation left behind from recent Hurricanes Ida and Nicholas is a reminder that peak hurricane season is upon us.

While many Floridians are lending time, talent and treasure to help our neighbors in Louisiana and Mississippi recover from Ida, this is also a good time to double-check your hurricane supplies to ensure you and your family are prepared for future storms.

With tropical activity continuing to brew in the Atlantic, now is a good time to make the Disaster Contractors Network a part of your “hurricane recovery tool kit.”

Founded in part by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation — the state agency licensing regulator for Florida’s construction industry, and overseen by the Florida Building Commission, www.DCNonline.org is your one-stop-location that connects property owners and building professionals with storm-related repairs, goods and services.

DCNonline.org is a free online portal allowing homeowners to search by county and by service needs, for licensed contractors in their area. Conversely, contractors and building suppliers register the services they provide and supplies they have available, which allows contractors to connect with suppliers that have the construction materials needed to meet urgent homeowner storm damage needs.

This is a proven tool that works and has helped meet vital storm-related repairs in the aftermath of some of Florida’s most damaging storms, including Hurricane Michael.

Hurricane’s Ida and Nicholas have been our reminder that hurricane season is not over. Take two minutes now to like and follow DCNonlineFL on Twitter and Facebook so you’re prepared for future storms and can have the latest news and information at your fingertips. You’ll get the latest real-time information before and after these natural disasters to help ensure you and your family can safely recover and receive much-needed post-storm property repairs.

___

Anna Cam Fentriss, with Building a Safer Florida, can be contacted at [email protected]