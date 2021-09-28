September 28, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Rick Scott blasts ‘botched withdrawal’ from Afghanistan in Senate hearing

A.G. GancarskiSeptember 28, 20214min3

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Delegation for 9.28.21: Dealmaking — hurricane tax — Everglades — COVID-19 — replacement?

2022Headlines

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, Javier Fernández endorse Janelle Perez for SD 37

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis taps Larry Keefe as Public Safety Czar against illegal immigration

rick scott
'The President has blamed everyone but himself for the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan.'

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott continued Tuesday to fulminate about how two decades of American military involvement in Afghanistan ended, pressing for answers and commitments from Joe Biden administration officials.

“The President has blamed everyone but himself for the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan,” Scott said as he interrogated architects of the Afghanistan endgame during Tuesday’s meeting of the Armed Services Committee.

The committee went through a round of questions of leading officials Tuesday, with the bulk of Scott’s morning inquiry focusing on rhetorical questions and heated harangues toward Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

“When in the history of this country did we ever have a plan to take our military out before our civilians?” Scott asked.

“There’s American citizens who are still there,” he continued. “Why would you propose a plan that didn’t get all American citizens out?”

“Have we ever done that before?”

Austin noted that “all citizens” typically aren’t evacuated at the end of a U.S. military operation.

“Did it bother you when the President went on national television and said he would not leave until all American citizens are taken out? Did it bother you when he said that? Because it clearly was not truthful,” Scott continued.

Austin distanced himself from Biden’s seeming inconsistency, saying his department would “work as hard as we can for as long as we can to get every American citizen out who wants to get out. We continue to do that to this day.”

Scott promised questions in a subsequent round about soldiers killed in the waning days of U.S. occupation in Kabul.

“I want to understand what decisions you would make today to save those 13 lives,” he told Austin.

The Senator also secured a verbal commitment from Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Mark Milley to discuss the “context” of calls he reportedly made with a Chinese counterpart in the waning days of former President Donald Trump‘s administration.

“It’s been alleged you would warn them if there would be an attack,” Scott said.

“I am happy to lay out every detail and all the intel, to you as an individual, to any other member, to a committee, or anything you want on these Chinese calls at your convenience,” Milley said in response.

Post Views: 128

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSchool safety oversight need might outlive Marjory Stoneman Douglas panel

nextGov. DeSantis taps Larry Keefe as Public Safety Czar against illegal immigration

3 comments

  • Alex

    September 28, 2021 at 1:32 pm

    No Rick, you’ll never be President.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn
Categories