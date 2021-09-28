Last Call for 9.28.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

Attorney General Ashley Moody announced Tuesday that her office is filing suit against the Joe Biden administration over its enforcement of U.S. immigration laws.

In a news release, the Attorney General’s office said federal law dictates immigrants should be detained upon arrival in the country while immigration courts sort out whether they have a valid reason to enter the United States.

However, due to an “abdication of duty” by Biden and those in his administration, U.S. Customs and Border Protection has released more than 225,000 illegal border crossers this year.

“The Biden administration’s brazen disregard for federal immigration law is jeopardizing the safety and security of our state and nation, all while costing Florida taxpayers. Biden’s lax border policy is an open invitation to dangerous criminals, human traffickers, and drug traffickers to enter the United States — creating a crisis at the Southern Border like we have never seen. Because Biden is not requiring those crossing the border to go through the legally mandated channels, they are coming into our country without being properly processed,” Moody said.

“The federal government cannot simply ignore federal laws because it does not agree with them politically. The Biden administration must implement the immigration policy required under federal law, and we are asking the court to take swift action to reduce the harm caused by Biden’s inaction.”

The lawsuit was announced at a news conference in Lee County alongside Gov. Ron DeSantis, who likewise announced an executive order imploring the Biden administration to release more information on how many border crossers end up heading to Florida and whether they have criminal records.

“This executive order makes it clear that Florida resources will not be used to prop up the failed open border agenda enacted by this administration,” the Governor said.

He also appointed former U.S. Attorney Larry Keefe as the state’s new “public safety czar” to “ensure that the actions directed by this executive order, as well as many other things, are carried out.”

Quote of the Day



“I guess there was a decline in the number of men, the percentage of men going to college or whatever. And they acted like this was a bad thing. And honestly, like, you know, to me, I think that is probably a good sign.” — Gov. Ron DeSantis, a graduate of Ivy League universities, heralding the drop in college enrollment among American men.

