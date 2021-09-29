September 29, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida health care transparency website gets 1.15 million visitors over 20 month span

Christine Jordan SextonSeptember 29, 20214min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsInfluence

Jacksonville Bold for 9.29.21: Another big budget

HeadlinesInfluence

#OffTheBANWagon campaign targets corporate donors to 28 Florida anti-abortion lawmakers

2022Headlines

Adam Brandon earns spot on Maverick PAC ‘Future 40’ list

healthcare-money
The state has been heavily promoting the site on social media.

Florida’s premier website for information about all health care facilities, including ownership information and state inspection reports and complaints, has gotten about 1.15 million views in the last 20 months, a blue ribbon advisory panel on health data transparency learned Wednesday.

Florida Center for Health Information and Transparency Bureau Chief Nikole Helvey told members of the the Consumer Health Information and Policy Advisory Council there has been “significant utilization” of the FloridaHealthFinder website.

Helvey said the state was “definitely continuing our outreach” to promote its availability, adding that the communications staff at the Agency for Health Care Administration was promoting the website on a near daily basis on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

“We are getting a lot of good responses from that,” she told council members.

The FloridaHealthFinder website can be used to obtain information on all licensed health facilities from abortion clinics to nursing homes to state run institutions for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities. The webpage also contains scores of links for consumers to tap into other state-maintained information.

Helvey did not tell advisory council members how many visitors have clicked on a sister website, FloridaPriceFinder. The Agency for Health Care Administration did not immediately respond to Florida Politics’ request for the information following the meeting.

But at least in its early stages, it wasn’t proving popular with consumers or health insurance companies.

FloridaPriceFinder was championed by former Gov. Rick Scott as a way to improve health care access to residents by making pricing information for health care services available to consumers.

The Consumer Health Information and Policy Advisory Council is created in statute and directed to to assist AHCA in reviewing the comprehensive health information system, including the collection and sharing of health-related data, fraud and abuse data, and professional and facility licensing data among federal, state, local, and private entities. The council is also responsible for recommending improvements for purposes of public health, policy analysis, health information exchange and transparency of consumer health care information.

Halvey told council members the state is “wrapping up” its claims data collection for calendar year 2020. She said they started collecting the data July 1, which allows time for the claims from the previous year to be filed.

The state is analyzing the data and running quality checks on it to ensure its integrity before it refreshes the data on the PriceFinder website.

“The good news,” Helvey said, “is we have last year’s refresh staged and ready to go.”

Helvey said the PriceFinder website will be updated in the “next few weeks” with the 2019 price data.

Post Views: 14

Christine Jordan Sexton

Tallahassee-based health care reporter who focuses on health care policy and the politics behind it. Medicaid, health insurance, workers’ compensation, and business and professional regulation are just a few of the things that keep me busy.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJacksonville Bold for 9.29.21: Another big budget

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn
Categories