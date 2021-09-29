Last Call for 9.29.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Amy Hollyfield and Caitie Muñoz were elected to leadership positions on the First Amendment Foundation board.

The Foundation announced on Wednesday that the pair were elected during a virtual meeting of the board held earlier this week.

Hollyfield is the senior deputy editor of the Tampa Bay Times and was elected to serve as chair. She succeeds Jim Baltzelle, who works as the Southeast director for The Associated Press. He now holds the title of past chair at the First Amendment Foundation.

Munoz is the Broward County correspondent for WLRN Public Radio and was elected vice-chair. Frank Denton, the retired editor of The Florida Times-Union, will continue to serve as treasurer.

The leadership positions have two-year terms.

The First Amendment Foundation also announced that Lynn Hatter, news director at WFSU Public Media in Tallahassee, and Edward Birk, a shareholder at Marks Gray in Jacksonville, are now members of the Board of Trustees. Birk will also serve as the Foundation’s general counsel.

Founded in 1984, the First Amendment Foundation is dedicated to protecting and advancing the public’s constitutional right to open government by providing education, training, and information services. It is funded through voluntary contributions from organizations and individuals.

Evening Reads

Quote of the Day



“This abrupt change in policy from the Biden Administration is nothing but an attempt to punish Florida.” — U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, upon filing legislation to stop the federal government from monoclonal antibody rationing.

Bill Day’s Latest

Breakthrough Insights