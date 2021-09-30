Jacksonville City Council Republicans ‘close ranks’ around Nick Howland in Special Election

Ahead of the qualifying deadline Friday, the Nick Howland campaign showed its establishment bona fides, rolling out endorsements from Republican members of the Jacksonville City Council.

Howland is one of three Republicans who have filed for the Special Election for the open At Large 3 seat, to serve the unexpired term of former Councilman Tommy Hazouri. The latest endorsements seem to be a sign to Republicans John Barnes and Howland “Howdy” Russell ahead of Friday’s qualifying deadline.

“Nick’s commitment to the citizens of Jacksonville is unwavering and we share a common vision for economic growth, better educational opportunities and safer streets,” said Vice President Terrance Freeman. “Nick campaigned for me in my election, and I will do the same for him in his. I strongly encourage fellow conservatives to join me in supporting Nick Howland!”

“Nick has served Jacksonville for more than a decade, first with me on the First Coast Manufacturers Association board, then on the City’s Environmental Protection Board, and finally as my appointee on the Charter Revision Commission,” said former Council President Aaron Bowman. “Now at The Fire Watch, Nick is working day and night to reduce suicides among Northeast Florida’s 150,000 military veterans. Nick is a Navy veteran himself. It will be great to have a shipmate on City Council!”

Council member Kevin Carrico was similarly enthusiastic in his endorsement.

“While Nick is new to politics, he has served our community for decades,” Carrico said. “He was a U.S. Naval Officer in the 1990s and now serves Jacksonville’s veterans across all branches with new and innovative veteran suicide prevention programs. We need more people like Nick on City Council.”

Added Council member Rory Diamond: “Following twenty years as an executive manufacturing body armor and life rafts for our warfighters, he is now partnering with other veteran-serving organizations across Northeast Florida to launch innovative suicide prevention programming for our veterans. We need strong business, veteran and community advocates like Nick on City Council. I’m proud to endorse Nick Howland for At Large Group 3.”

“Nick has spent his career manufacturing protective products for service members and First Responders, including as an executive with Armor Holdings, now Safariland, here in Jacksonville,” added Council member Randy White. “As a retired First Responder myself, I know Nick is committed to public safety and to making our streets safer for Jacksonville families.”

These five endorsers join U.S. Rep. John Rutherford and state Rep. Wyman Duggan in backing Howland, who is winning the endorsement derby. However, it’s not a shut out. Barnes, who is on the Soil and Water Board, has already touted one key endorsement, Former Mayor John Delaney who offered Barnes his nod when he filed.

The dynamic among the three Republicans in the race could be worth watching ahead of the Dec. 7 First Election, which will narrow an expected five-person field down to two.

Two Democrats have filed and both have already qualified.

Democrat Tracye Polson is the choice of establishment Democrats such as Sen. Audrey Gibson, Reps. Tracie Davis and Angie Nixon, and expected 2023 mayoral candidate Donna Deegan. She has been endorsed by Ruth’s List and will see the bulk of left-leaning endorsements as long as she is in the race.

Polson, embracing the Hazouri legacy as a candidate, has declared the at-large seat a “Democratic seat.” She will not have the Democratic lane to herself, though she will dominate the fundraising battle on the left.

James “Coach” Jacobs was the first to qualify, according to records with the Duval County Supervisor of Elections.

Jacobs was the only candidate in the field who was running for the seat before Hazouri’s death, when it was to become open in 2023. He is not a strong fundraiser historically or presently, with less than $1,000 raised.

Of note: Jacobs challenged Hazouri in 2019, in the former Mayor’s last campaign, forcing the ailing candidate to have to contest a General Election against a Republican challenger because Hazouri could not clear 50% in the First Election.

If no candidate wins a majority in December, the top two finishers move on to a General Election on Feb. 22, regardless of party. Two Republicans could emerge from the First Election, or two Democrats, or one candidate from each party.

All candidates in the race must live in At Large Group 3, but voters can vote for whoever they want in both elections. There are no closed one-party primaries during either election.