October 1, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

COVID-19 cases, vaccinations fall across Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties

Jesse SchecknerOctober 1, 20215min1

Related Articles

Corona FloridaHeadlines

State records another 1,719 COVID-19 fatalities while cases plummet

HeadlinesInfluence

Ron DeSantis blasts Congress Democrats for road funds delay, says Florida taxpayers could pay more

FederalHeadlines

Jose Javier Rodriguez U.S. Senate confirmation hearing scheduled for next week

coronavirus COVID-19
Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach reported the lowest case numbers, positivity rates and vaccines given since before the summer surge.

Vaccinations among residents 12 and older fell precipitously week-over-week across Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties — but so did COVID-19 cases and positivity rates as the summer wave of infections continues to subside across South Florida.

All three counties are now reporting the lowest case numbers and positivity rates — the share of COVID-19 tests that come back positive for the virus — since late June.

Despite having the lowest vaccination rate in the tri-county area with 74% of residents inoculated, Palm Beach County saw the steepest drops in positivity rate and total cases, according to figures the Florida Department of Health released Friday.

Palm Beach this week counted just 681 positive COVID-19 cases, a nearly 77% drop, and recorded a positivity rate of 1 percentage point lower than last week.

But far fewer Palm Beach residents were vaccinated this week compared to the week prior or even before COVID-19 infections again began to surge three months ago. Last week, 6,067 people in Palm Beach got a shot. This week, just 1,778 did — a 71% dip.

In Miami-Dade, which boasts the state’s highest vaccination level at 91%, total case numbers fell 41%. The positivity rate fell 1.6 percentage points.

Vaccinations in Miami-Dade are similarly petering out. They sank 22% there week-over-week.

In Broward, positive cases fell by 20%. The percentage of residents there who have been vaccinated was the only one among the three counties to rise this week, growing by 1 percentage point — the same amount by which the county’s positivity rate fell.

Broward’s vaccination rate falloff slightly outpaced Miami-Dade’s, with 23% fewer shots administered.

With boosters of the Pfizer vaccine being administered across the state, Florida’s vaccination rates may again rise as previous recipients get a third shot. And with 40 million doses of coronavirus vaccine doses available, U.S. health authorities have said there will likely be enough for both qualified older Americans seeking boosters and young children for whom vaccine clearance seems imminent.

Eligible recipients of the booster now include people 65 and older; people between 50 and 64 with underlying health conditions like obesity, diabetes, chronic kidney disease or other compromising conditions; people between 18 and 49 based on their individual risks; and people 18 to 16 whose jobs heighten their risk of exposure, such as health care workers, teachers and day-care workers.

Here are some of the weekly numbers for the previous three weeks throughout the South Florida tri-county area:

Miami-Dade

— Sept. 10-16: 7,423 newly confirmed cases, 5.8% positivity rate, 22,372 vaccine doses administered, 90% of 12-and-up population now vaccinated

— Sept. 17-23: 8,556 newly confirmed cases, 5.3% positivity rate, 16,813 vaccine doses administered, 91% of 12-and-up population now vaccinated

— Sept. 24-30: 5,027 newly confirmed cases, 3.7% positivity rate, 13,138 vaccine doses administered, 91% of 12-and-up population now vaccinated

Broward

— Sept. 10-16: 5,503 newly confirmed cases, 7.8% positivity rate, 12,894 vaccine doses administered, 80% of 12-and-up population now vaccinated

— Sept. 17-23: 4,349 newly confirmed cases, 6.6% positivity rate, 9,594 vaccine doses administered, 80% of 12-and-up population now vaccinated

— Sept. 24-30: 3,462 newly confirmed cases, 5.5% positivity rate, 7,363 vaccine doses administered, 81% of 12-and-up population now vaccinated

Palm Beach

— Sept. 10-16: 4,568 newly confirmed cases, 10% positivity rate, 8,165 vaccine doses administered, 73% of 12-and-up population now vaccinated

— Sept. 17-23: 2,921 newly confirmed cases, 7.5% positivity rate, 6,067 vaccine doses administered, 74% of 12-and-up population now vaccinated

— Sept. 24-30: 681 newly confirmed cases, 5% positivity rate, 1,778 vaccine doses administered, 74% of 12-and-up population now vaccinated

Post Views: 79

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousState records another 1,719 COVID-19 fatalities while cases plummet

One comment

  • Alex

    October 1, 2021 at 9:34 pm

    It’s falling finally, no thanks to DeAnus or his rabidly idiotic supporters who think the vaccines don’t work because of the extremely rare case of a breakthrough infection, or some bs they “researched” on Facebook.

    And yes, it could have been much shorter and less severe if these same morons hadn’t listened to idiot Trump, and DeAnus trying to lie his way into the White House.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn
Categories