Maxwell Alejandro Frost taps Kevin Lata to lead CD 10 campaign

Maxwell Alejandro Frost is hiring veteran campaign manager Kevin Lata to manage his campaign for an open Congressional seat in Central Florida.

“Kevin is one of the best campaign managers there is,” Frost said in a statement Tuesday, “and I’m so glad he’s with our campaign.”

Frost is running to succeed Rep. Val Demings in Florida’s 10th Congressional District. Demings, an Orlando Democrat, previously announced she’s challenging GOP Sen. Marco Rubio’s reelection instead of seeking another term.

A grassroots activist in central Florida, Frost has laid out a platform focused on stopping gun violence. He served as an organizing director at March for Our Lives, a youth-driven anti-gun violence group formed in the wake of the Parkland shooting. He also worked in 2020 as a national organizer with the ACLU, pressing the White House on issues like abolishing the Hyde Amendment.

“People in this district are struggling — gun violence is up significantly since last year, too many people are an unexpected expense away from missing rent and being evicted,” Frost said, “and Florida is ground zero for the climate crisis.”

Lata previously managed Democrat Alan Cohn’s 2020 race in Florida’s 15th Congressional District, where Cohn secured the Democratic nomination but ultimately lost to Republican Scott Franklin. He also managed Democrat Margaret Good’s successful Special Election campaign in 2018 for a Republican-leaning state House seat in Sarasota. The seat for a brief time was the most Republican-leaning district represented by a Democrat. Lata briefly managed a Congressional campaign for Good in Florida’s 16th Congressional District.

He said he’s excited to work on the campaign for Frost.

“Maxwell has experienced police abuse first hand, seen his community ravaged by gun violence, and understands the way that working people and people of color are unjustly marginalized and left behind by our society — and that’s who he’s running for,” Lata said. “Maxwell will not just be an ally to working-class and poor people here; he will be an accomplice fighting with them in the streets and in Congress to create the world we deserve.”

Frost is one of six Democrats with open federal campaign accounts running for the seat.

“Residents in the district need someone in Congress that is going to fight relentlessly for the transformational change that is so desperately needed, and that’s exactly what I’m going to do,” Frost said.