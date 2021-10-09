Florida’s application for federal COVID-19 relief money shows students’ ‘COVID-19 slide’

Just how much learning suffered during the pandemic is presented in stark terms in the Florida Department of Education’s application to receive $3.2 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funds that was submitted this week.

The federal government had sent a letter earlier this week asking why DOE had missed the deadlines for the application for American Rescue Plan funds. Two days later, the state submitted a 432-page application, detailing how other federal COVID-19 relief for schools had been spent and how the state plans to spend the next chunk of money.

“The data reinforces the need to accelerate learning in reading and math in order to close gaps negatively impacted by the pandemic,” the application signed by Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran reads.

Among the priorities listed in the report: A new Civics Literacy Excellence Initiative, SAT/ACT test-taking at no cost to high school juniors again in 2022, professional development for reading coaches, and more support for students who are simultaneously enrolled in high school and college for computer science/IT fields.

Charts in the report show that there is work to be done to counteract what’s been called the “COVID-19 slide” that happened while most students were learning at home. The charts show that Black and low-income students suffered the worst decreases in achievement.

Comparing assessment scores from 2019 to 2021, the most severe drops in scores happened in algebra and geometry in the upper grades and mathematics for third- to eighth-grade students.

Among low-income families, the majority are not scoring at grade level for language arts, math, algebra, or geometry. Before the pandemic, at least 50 percent or more of students from low-income families were making the grade in math and algebra. This year, just 36 percent of low-income students scored at grade level or better for algebra. That’s a 15 percent drop from 2019. In geometry, 33 percent of the students scored at grade level, a 13 percent drop from 2019.

For mathematics for third- through eighth-grade students from low-income families, 39 percent scored at grade level, a 12 percent drop from 2019.

Further data shows that the gaps between Black and white students widened during the pandemic when comparing the percentage scoring at grade level or better.

The situation could be worse, according to the report.

“While Florida’s progress monitoring data does reflect learning loss, it has demonstrated less impact in reading and math in comparison to any other states based on a number of reports,” the report says.