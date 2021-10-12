Personnel note: Suskey Consulting merges into Shumaker Advisors Florida

Alan Suskey and Suskey Consulting are now part of Shumaker Advisors Florida.

Suskey Consulting is one of the top lobbying firms in the Tampa Bay area and represents a diverse set of clients ranging from major corporations such as AT&T to local governments such as the city of Gulfport.

The merger, announced Tuesday, will see Alan Suskey become Shumaker Advisors’ managing principal of state affairs and lead its Tallahassee practice. Suskey Consulting lobbyists RJ Myers and Donovan Brown are making the jump to Shumaker Advisors as well.

“When you see what Alan, Donovan and RJ have built with Suskey consulting, and the growth and results they have delivered — you can’t help but admire them,” Shumaker Advisors Florida President and CEO Ron Christaldi said. “By joining together we will significantly expand our presence in Tallahassee and continue to grow key relationships we have already established.”

An eighth-generation Floridian, Suskey has built an advocacy career representing world-renowned research institutes, technology companies, small businesses and other clients at the local, state and federal levels.

“The opportunity to work with Ron and the team of professionals at Shumaker was an opportunity I couldn’t pass,” Suskey said. “Combining our teams, resources and talents will enable us to delivery even more positive results for our clients, while working with a group of individuals I admire and respect.”

The merger announcement netted praise from Sen. Jeff Brandes and Rep. Chris Latvala, both Republicans representing Pinellas County in the Legislature.

“From Soldier to advocate Alan has proven himself to fight for what he believes in. Anyone fortunate enough to work with him will quickly discover that and I have no doubt he will raise the bar of any organization or company he works with,” Brandes said.

Latvala added, “Alan is a remarkable advocate and leader. He elevates those around him and Alan will be successful in whatever he does. I am blessed to be able to call him a friend and I am excited for his future with Shumaker Advisors.”

The merger follows a string of major hires at Shumaker Advisors, including former Hillsborough County Commissioners Les Miller and Sandy Murman, former Chief Assistant Hillsborough County Attorney Jennie Granahan Tarr, former South Carolina Governor and U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford, former Assistant Charlotte County Attorney Michael R. McKinley and former congressional chief of staff Ryan Walker.

The new faces join an already impressive team that includes Christaldi, former U.S. Rep. David Jolly, Amy Maguire, Mike Hamby, Joel Freedman, Melanie Griffin, former Pensacola Mayor Ashton Hayward, Andrew Mayts and JD White.

Shumaker Advisors Florida is a subsidiary of Tampa Bay’s largest law firm, Shumaker. The firm, founded in 1925, is a premier provider of legal and legislative services with a team of more than 270 lawyers and advisors.