October 13, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Tampa Community Redevelopment Agency to vote on giving Straz Center $25 million Thursday
Image via Straz Center for the Performing Arts

Daniel Figueroa IVOctober 13, 20216min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Facing worsening backlog, ethics panel seeks additional staff

HeadlinesInfluence

State attorneys, public defenders voice recruitment and retention concerns

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Ronna McDaniel: Republicans set to outpace Democrats in Florida voter registration. That’s just the beginning.

Straz Center
Less than half of the money would be used to improve public spaces.

Tampa’s Community Redevelopment Agency will vote on giving the Straz Center $25 million Thursday.

Tampa’s City Council members, acting in their capacity as the Community Redevelopment Agency, will vote Thursday on whether they should approve the largest single-funding request in the group’s history.

The David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Performing Arts asked the city for $25 million as part of its $100 million expansion. The request, particularly its size and how that money would be used, has begun to raise questions over the mission of purpose of CRA funds.

The CRA was supposed to vote on the request during a September meeting. But representatives from the Straz Center asked for a continuance until Oct. 14th, the new scheduled date for the vote. Representatives for the Straz Center did not give a reason for the requested the continuance. However, Council member Luis Viera said he believes it was for better optics amid simmering dissent.

“I see this 30-day continuance as an effort by our friends at the Straz Center — we all support their mission — to try to be collaborative and try to get a 7-0 vote,” he said during the Sept. 9 CRA meeting.

To date, Viera has been the only CRA member to voice opposition to the the funding.

The Community Redevelopment Act of 1969 provided the avenue for local governments to establish CRAs with the purpose of developing slum and blighted areas. Tampa has eight Community Redevelopment Areas. The downtown CRA was established in the 1980s to develop the then-sparse and blighted downtown core.

The Straz request is the largest one-time request the CRA has received and the Center’s plans show less than half of the $25 million would go toward public spaces. Most of the money would go to building improvements that could be used by the public, such as a new bistro in the building.

Last month, Viera told the Tampa Bay Times he thinks that money can and should be better spent.

“What we could spend it on in downtown Tampa? Imagine — we could spend funds to improve the streetcar. We could spend these funds on affordable downtown housing. We have Curtis Hixon,” Viera told the Times. “Imagine what these funds could do to renovate that playground, to include disability accessible equipment. Or sidewalks all throughout Franklin Street. There are so many things we can do with that money.”

Council member Bill Carlson was frustrated with the delay and voted against the continuation. He said the arts community in Tampa needs support.

“As the buzz of this started circulation around town yesterday it sent shockwaves through the arts community,” he said during the September meeting. “I think it sets a dangerous precedent for us to make this change.”

He noted performing arts have especially suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic and need support. Viera, however, has stated he believes supporting the arts is crucial, but not in such a high-dollar amount if it’s coming from CRA funds.

The project would begin in 2023 with $2.5 million from Tampa. That goes up to $5 million in 2024, $4 million in 2025, another $5 million in 2026, ending with $8.5 million in 2027. The varied amounts are to offset other CRA expenditures in those years. The Straz Center wants $25 million from Tampa and $23 million from Hillsborough county, in addition to $50 million raised themselves. But it needs the Tampa funds in order to get a positive vote from the County.

The CRA meets at 9 a.m. Thursday at City Hall to discuss and vote on approving the $25 million request.

Post Views: 113

Daniel Figueroa IV

Bronx, NY —> St. Pete, Fla. Just your friendly, neighborhood journo junkie with a pension for motorcycles and Star Wars. Daniel has spent the last decade covering Tampa Bay and Florida for the Ledger of Lakeland, Tampa Bay Times, and WMNF. You can reach Daniel Figueroa IV at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRonna McDaniel: Republicans set to outpace Democrats in Florida voter registration. That’s just the beginning.

nextNot a lot of vape shops applying for new nicotine permits, regulators told

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories