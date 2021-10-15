Unchallenged Robert Weinroth adds $12K to biggest kitty in Palm Beach races

Palm Beach County Commissioner Robert Weinroth pulled in $11,700 in September for his unopposed bid for reelection to his District 4 seat.

This month represented a modest haul for Weinroth, who raised $59,700 during March — his best fundraising performance since he filed for his second term this year. Still, he will have much to work with should an opponent show up. Election records show he’s raised the most among all candidates running for election in Palm Beach County, with $231,000 on hand.

Weinroth is a lawyer and businessman who first won elected office to serve on the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. He was president and general counsel for Freedom Medical Inc., a durable medical goods supply company. He owned it for 16 years before selling the business, according to his commission biography.

Delray Beach Mayor Shelly Petrolia was rumored to be mulling a run for his seat, but then decided against it. She was reelected Mayor earlier this year.

Individuals making the maximum $1,000 donation to Weinroth in September include Doug Fash, a Delray Beach landscape contractor; Leo Berman, a Palm Beach Gardens marina consultant; Michael Solomon, a Boca Raton author; and Victoria Leggett, a Pompano Beach relationship manager.

Companies writing $1,000 checks in September include Wellington Mall, Royal Palm Beach Shopping Plaza, Porten CW Commercial LC of Delray Beach, West Palm Beach law firm Ward Damon and real estate developer JMS Delray.

County records from Weinroth’s September report show he only had one major expense, a $3,500 expenditure with Political Consulting LLC in Boca Raton. He also refunded a $1,000 donation that came from Bove Development, a Ponte Vedra real estate development company.

In all, he spent $4,948 throughout the month. Weinroth has spent a total of $20,169, more than any other candidate in the county.

District 4 is in the southeastern portion of Palm Beach County, running up the coast of the Atlantic Ocean from Boca Raton northward. The district’s boundaries extend just north of Boynton Beach Boulevard, covering parts of Delray Beach and Boynton Beach.

Weinroth’s campaign faced a Monday deadline for reporting all financial activity through Sept. 30.