Nikolas Cruz to plead guilty to Parkland school massacre that left 17 dead, 17 injured

Nikolas Cruz plans to plead guilty to all 17 murder counts and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre, his defense team said Friday. Cruz, 23, will face a hearing on whether he should be sentenced to death.

Cruz a former student at the Parkland school, had already confessed to the massacre, according to law enforcement, but Friday it became official that he plans to change his “not guilty” plea on Wednesday, to the charges involved in Broward County’s biggest crime in history. Friday, Cruz officially pled guilty to charges involving a jailhouse assault on a Broward County detention officer. In that 2018 case, he faced charges that included aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; his guilty plea Friday could mean a sentence of at least 14 months or up to 15 years. “Guilty,” Cruz answered to each charge Circuit Court Judge Elizabeth Scherer recited.

The jury was scheduled to come in on Monday for the start of Cruz’s trial for the jailhouse assault case, but a hearing was hastily scheduled Friday morning.

His lawyers have repeatedly offered to plead guilty to the school massacre in return for a guaranteed sentence of life in prison, but prosecutors have refused to take the death penalty off the table. Friday’s guilty plea means avoiding a traumatic, lengthy trial and allowing a jury to decide Cruz’s fate. Florida requires all members of a jury in a death penalty case to agree on the final penalty if the defendant is to die. Hunter Pollack, whose sister, Meadow Pollack died in the mayhem, tweeted that it was time to sentence “this monster” — 1,338 days overdue. “Our families need justice to be served,” he wrote on Twitter. Fred Guttenberg, father of Jaime Guttenberg who was also killed in the massacre, tweeted a plea to remember the victims. I have received messages today asking me to comment on the breaking murder trial news. My only comment is to remember the victims. Remember Jaime. Rather than talk about the murderer, please join us on Oct 23rd to celebrate Jaime's life by signing up at https://t.co/nNPMmsRd7R pic.twitter.com/gFuWctxzp2 — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) October 15, 2021