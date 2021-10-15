October 15, 2021
Ron DeSantis’ latest pitch to donors: Joe Biden’s the Grinch
.

A.G. GancarskiOctober 15, 20213min2

Biden DeSantis
DeSantis drops a Dr. Seuss diss in a fundraising pitch.

It’s not even Halloween yet, but Gov. Ron DeSantis is in a Christmas mood.

A Friday fundraising appeal saw DeSantis invoke bygone children’s author Dr. Seuss, contending President Joe Biden may just be the “Grinch who stole Christmas.”

DeSantis writes that “with 70 days until Christmas, Joe Biden is going to be the Grinch that stole Christmas due to the ongoing supply chain crisis robbing our loved ones of gifts under the tree.”

The Governor did not maintain the Christmas motif for the entire email, which saw more standard denunciations of the President’s “incompetence and weak leadership” that has sent the United States “plunging toward an economic crisis.”

However, the Holiday hook offered DeSantis an opportunity to hearken back, yet again, to remarks made in an official capacity during a press conference Thursday. The Governor got nasty in Niceville about potential threats to children not receiving toys for Christmas because of issues with imports making it off of boats.

“You see all of these problems with the shipping and not being able to get goods. We don’t even know if the kids will get toys for Christmas,” DeSantis said during a press conference to unveil a grant at Northwest Florida College in Okaloosa County.

The Governor’s push on the stalled supply chain issue, one exacerbated by import cargo sitting outside the Port of Los Angeles, has become more pronounced.

On Thursday, he said Florida ports could “handle it” and “get things out,” echoing a push by the Florida Ports Council to increase activity in the wake of issues in California and elsewhere offloading imports. Biden has called for the Port of Los Angeles to be open 24/7 in an effort to diffuse the cargo clog (and presumably save Christmas).

DeSantis’ fundraising email even attempts to capitalize on spending on seaports, which isn’t usually fodder for partisan polemic.

“Invested in Our Sea Ports to Increase Our Ability to Ease the Supply Chain Crisis,” reads the copy.

DeSantis’ political committee continues what has been a torrid fundraising pace. His political committee raised roughly $5.6 million in September, notes POLITICO Florida, which is roughly what the two leading Democratic candidates currently have on hand between them.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

2 comments

