Eric Lynn finishes September with most cash on hand in CD 13 race

St. Petersburg Democrat Eric Lynn will enter October with the most cash on hand among all six candidates racing for Florida’s 13th Congressional District.

Lynn, who was a former national security advisor to President Barack Obama, currently has $634,528 in available spending money, a total boosted by $140,371 left over from previous campaigning.

Since entering the race in May, Lynn has raised $589,417, the second highest total of the race’s candidates. Lynn collected $220,593 in Q3, according to the latest campaign finance data, which candidates submitted Friday to the Federal Elections Commission. The latest reports cover Quarter 3, which spans from July 1 through Sept. 30.

“I am honored by the groundswell of support my campaign for Congress has received. This is not going to be an easy race, but it is clear that we have the momentum and resources to win in 2022,” Lynn said in a statement. “The people of Pinellas deserve an experienced leader who knows how to get things done in Washington, and that’s exactly what I’ll do as the next representative from Florida’s 13th District.”

The candidate has kept spending relatively restrained, only dishing out $95,260 so far.

Lynn faces two opponents so far in the Democratic Primary: state Reps. Ben Diamond and Michele Rayner-Goolsby.

Diamond came out on top in Q3, raising $303,282 and spending $116,401. Since launching his campaign in May, he has raised $693,466 and spent $168,683, leaving him with $524,783 cash on hand.

Rayner-Goolsby, who joined the race in mid-June, raised $142,102 in Q3, along with spending $70,343. So far, she has collected $228,881, and will enter October with $138,496 cash on hand.

The second highest Q3 fundraiser is Republican challenger Amanda Makki, who unsuccessfully ran against fellow candidate Anna Paulina Luna in the 2020 GOP Primary for CD 13. Makki collected $295,789 in Q3 after entering the race in mid-July. She has collected a total of $302,430 so far, which includes a $6,640 vendor refund.

Republican opponent Luna, who joined the race back in May, collected $231,575 in Q3. She has raised $492,956 since kicking-off her campaign.

The latest candidate to enter the race, Republican Audrey Henson, has collected a total of $206,335, which accounts for her Q3 report and her campaign total. She’s also keeping spending low, only dishing out $6,811 so far, leaving her with $199,523 cash on hand.