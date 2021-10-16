October 16, 2021
Richie Floyd narrowly outraises Jeff Danner in first week of October

Kelly Hayes

Danner, Floyd
Danner is still far behind Floyd in total fundraising.

Local teacher Richie Floyd narrowly outraised former St. Petersburg City Council member Jeff Danner in latest campaign finance reports as the two race for the District 8 seat of City Council.

Floyd reported raising $5,546 in the latest campaign finance filing, which accounted for the first week of October, lasting from Oct. 2 through Oct. 8. Danner, on the other hand, raised $5,500 — just $46 short of Floyd’s haul.

Despite a close weekly haul, Floyd still holds a substantial lead in total fundraising, having collected $106,190 since launching his campaign. Danner has raised just $34,665 since entering the race.

In the first week of October, Floyd’s campaign saw 134 contributors, with the majority of donations under $50. His campaign received several $1,000 donations from organizations like SEIU Florida Public Service Union PAC, IBEW PAC Voluntary Fund, Local Union No 915 PAC and IUOE Local 487 PAC Fund.

Danner reported eight donors, including four $1,000 donations from the Apartment Political Action Committee, Southern Group of Florida Political Committee, Lema Construction and Seneca Drywall.

As for spending, Floyd spent big while Danner kept it light.

Floyd dished out $11,930 in the first week of October, including about $10,000 on postage and signage, and another $1,000 on advertising.

Danner only spent $268, which went to processing fees and sign permits.

With the election now only weeks away, Floyd is left with $30,533 cash on hand, and Danner with $10,954.

Danner, who entered the race at the end of May, served two terms on City Council, elected in 2005 and 2009. Two terms have passed since he left office, making the former Council member eligible to run again.

Floyd’s early entrance into the race helped him build momentum in funding, while Danner’s late start left him with little time to build a war chest.

The candidates are running to replace District 8 St. Pete City Council member Amy Foster, who is leaving office because of term limits.

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

