‘Loser stench’: Progressive PAC ad blasts Donald Trump for absence in Virginia Governor’s race

Progressive Super PAC MeidasTouch is releasing a new TV ad hammering Donald Trump for not being invited to campaign for Republican Glenn Youngkin in the Virginia gubernatorial race.

Titled “#TrumpinHiding,” the ad, which already has 1.2 million views online, will air on Fox News Channel starting Thursday morning as part of a five-figure weeklong media buy.

“Why are you scared to go to Virginia?” a female narrator asks Trump in the 30-second video. “Is it because Glenn Youngkin wants nothing to do with you? Or is it because your loser stench rubs off on everyone you touch?”

Social media posts of the video include a link to an ActBlue donation page.

Founded in March 2020 by brothers Ben, Brett and Jordan Meiselas, MeidasTouch produces “the best pro-democracy political videos and content.” It first made a name with viral videos targeting Trump and Republicans. After the election, the backers told The Hollywood Reporter that they would create an emerging media company, which has since produced several podcasts and other progressive content.

Before MeidasTouch, Selvig and Steifler made “Undecided: The Movie,” a prank-centered project focusing on the 2016 elections. In 2011, the group founded “The Good Liars” by posing as investment bankers during the Occupy Wall Street protests, starting a satirical movement called Occupy Occupy Wall Street.

To watch “#TrumpinHiding,” click on the image below: