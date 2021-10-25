October 25, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Lawmakers pitch Addictive Gambling Prevention Program expansion

Jason DelgadoOctober 25, 20213min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesOrlando

Orange County Democrats, teachers union call for 6 more weeks of student masks

Corona FloridaHeadlines

Ron DeSantis says police recruitment bonuses target ‘mistreated’ cops, not just the unvaxxed

2022Headlines

Brian Mast adds nearly $1M in Q3, has more than $2M banked for CD 18 defense

Man gambling at the craps table
Demand for the program has grown since its launch in 2005.

Florida may soon double down on a state-funded gambling prevention program under new legislation proposed Monday.

The bill (HB 405) would expand the promotion of Florida’s (888)-ADMIT-IT Helpline to all 67 counties. Helpline advertising is presently limited to Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

The measure would also cut a slice of revenue from Florida Lottery ticket sales and redirect those dollars toward the Compulsive and Addictive Gambling Prevention Program.

Longwood Republican Rep. Scott Plakon is the bill sponsor.

“It has been over 20 years since we first acknowledged our obligation to mitigate the effects and adverse impacts upon our state resulting from the various regulated forms of gambling we allow in our state,” Plakon said. “I began working on the problem of addictive gambling when I was first elected in 2008. We are long overdue in making sure our state prevention program meets the needs of our state in 2021 and beyond.”

The proposal comes after state leaders struck a new gaming compact with the Seminole Tribe of Florida in April. The deal, among other provisions, expanded online sports betting in Florida.

Plakon’s bill would reassign oversight of the Compulsive and Addictive Gambling Prevention Program to the newly created Florida Gaming Control Commission under the Office of the Florida Attorney General. The program is currently supervised by the Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Republican Sen. Dennis Baxley is sponsoring the measure in the Senate. Democratic Rep. Tracie Davis, meanwhile, is a House co-sponsor.

“As gaming continues to expand in Florida it’s important that we care for the impacts that problem gambling has for families,” Baxley said. “It’s time to update our mitigation systems.”

In a news release, Plakon said the measure would help the program better meet a long-growing demand. Demand for the program, he added, has grown since 2005.

The 2022 Legislative Session begins Jan. 11.

Post Views: 131

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at [email protected] or on Twitter at @byJasonDelgado.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBrian Mast adds nearly $1M in Q3, has more than $2M banked for CD 18 defense

nextRon DeSantis says police recruitment bonuses target 'mistreated' cops, not just the unvaxxed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Survey: Anna Paulina Luna builds early lead in CD 13 GOP primary after being endorsed by Donald Trump
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more