Lincoln Project trolls Donald Trump with Florida ad spotlighting Glenn Youngkin snub

The Lincoln Project continues to troll a so-called “audience of one,” with an ad buy in Palm Beach for Donald Trump‘s eyes only.

The premise of the ad is simple. During the stretch run of a close gubernatorial race in Virginia, surging Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin has banned Trump from stumping for him because the former President could repel independent voters.

“During the Primary, and in certain parts of Virginia, Glenn Youngkin was as big a fan of Donald Trump as anyone, but now that it’s time to close the deal with Virginians, Youngkin is begging the former President to stay away,” said Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson.

Wilson frames Youngkin as yet another GOP candidate who draws in the gullible “MAGA” supporters of the former President just to sell them out at the end.

“This dynamic is representative of today’s Republican Party: Court Trump and his base to win the Primary and then run away from the MAGA world as fast as possible. Our message to Trump with this ad is simple: You’re being played.”

The 30-second ad, called “Ungrateful,” features narration asserting that Youngkin has “banned” Trump from Virginia, urging the “loser” former President to stay away.

Youngkin, according to the sympathetic female voice reading the script, is “just another RINO stabbing you in the back.”

Only Fox News viewers will be able to see this spot. It is the second ad the Lincoln Project, a group of former Republican political consultants who broke with the party as Trumpism came to define it, has pushed in the Virginia gubernatorial race in recent days.

The new ad endorses former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, the former Democratic political operative who previously served one term as Governor.

The new Lincoln Project commercials in Virginia will be part of a barrage of stretch run spending totaling more than $5 million between the two campaigns.