October 27, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Lincoln Project trolls Donald Trump with Florida ad spotlighting Glenn Youngkin snub

A.G. GancarskiOctober 27, 20213min1

Related Articles

Election 2021Headlines

Progressive PAC spends $100K on ads backing Omari Hardy in closing days of CD 20 contest

Election 2021Headlines

Poll: Copley Gerdes leads Bobbie Shay Lee in tight race for St. Pete City Council

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Ashley Hall: Brevard schools mask debate — who’s bullying who?

Lincoln Trump
'Youngkin is begging the former President to stay away.'

The Lincoln Project continues to troll a so-called “audience of one,” with an ad buy in Palm Beach for Donald Trump‘s eyes only.

The premise of the ad is simple. During the stretch run of a close gubernatorial race in Virginia, surging Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin has banned Trump from stumping for him because the former President could repel independent voters.

“During the Primary, and in certain parts of Virginia, Glenn Youngkin was as big a fan of Donald Trump as anyone, but now that it’s time to close the deal with Virginians, Youngkin is begging the former President to stay away,” said Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson.

Wilson frames Youngkin as yet another GOP candidate who draws in the gullible “MAGA” supporters of the former President just to sell them out at the end.

“This dynamic is representative of today’s Republican Party: Court Trump and his base to win the Primary and then run away from the MAGA world as fast as possible. Our message to Trump with this ad is simple: You’re being played.”

The 30-second ad, called “Ungrateful,” features narration asserting that Youngkin has “banned” Trump from Virginia, urging the “loser” former President to stay away.

Youngkin, according to the sympathetic female voice reading the script, is “just another RINO stabbing you in the back.”

Only Fox News viewers will be able to see this spot. It is the second ad the Lincoln Project, a group of former Republican political consultants who broke with the party as Trumpism came to define it, has pushed in the Virginia gubernatorial race in recent days.

The new ad endorses former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, the former Democratic political operative who previously served one term as Governor.

The new Lincoln Project commercials in Virginia will be part of a barrage of stretch run spending totaling more than $5 million between the two campaigns.

 

Post Views: 184

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAmerica 'on fire': Facebook watched as Trump ignited hate

nextNot a trick: No White House treats for Halloween this year

One comment

  • PeterH

    October 27, 2021 at 10:18 am

    Like Texas and Arizona……Virginia used to be a ruby red state. Rising educational standards and an astute electorate has changed all that. Demographics will eventually change Texas ….. and Virginia will forever be influenced by its northern suburbs and Richmond.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more