Rick Scott hates inflation, but wants the Trump tax cuts to stay in place

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott won’t budge from his belief in tax cuts passed under the previous presidential administration before he got to the Senate.

“First off, I’m not going to raise anybody’s taxes,” Scott said when asked about repealing the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, a sweeping corporate tax relief measure passed while Donald Trump was President (and as deficits surged).

Scott said that he wanted to “lower taxes,” condemning a “staggering” amount of waste in the federal government.

Those comments on Fox News Sunday came moments after he defended his vote against federal infrastructure spending he said was not “real infrastructure” and “was not paid for.” (The package includes $13.1 billion of repairs for 3,564 miles of bad Florida roadway, rural broadband expansion, and electric vehicle charging stations.)

Even when host Chris Wallace noted that the tax cuts would, per the Congressional Budget Office, add $2 Trillion to the debt, Scott was unmoved.

Scott noted that he cut taxes and fees as Governor, dodging the question entirely for well-worn anecdote, and urging line-item vetoes (a prerogative President Joe Biden doesn’t enjoy) of budget excesses.

“I went through every line and said I am not going to waste anybody’s money,” Scott claimed.

The Biden administration has invoked Republicans backing the tax cuts in the Trump administration as exemplifying the selective nature of the GOP’s budget hawk stance.

For what it’s worth, Scott’s Florida colleague in the Senate (who actually voted for the bill) has had more notable second thoughts over the years.

Sen. Marco Rubio claimed that some companies did not invest their savings back into their businesses, instead cashing out. But he then walked back the harshness of that claim, saying that the bill had “been good for Americans.”

The legacy of the 2017 tax cuts is still developing, and has caveats. Tax revenues are on the upswing, up 18% year over year with corporate collections at new records. But that can be a deceptive metric given the diminished value of the currency itself.