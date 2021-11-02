Erin Grall: PIP is coming back in 2022, but not ‘phantom medical bills’

As the Florida Legislature considers bills to limit civil actions, a leading House Republican said the House will once again consider repealing personal injury protection law, but is not likely to advance a proposal to eliminate so-called “phantom medical bills.”

House Judiciary Committee Chair Erin Grall said she will continue to work on repealing Florida’s no fault automobile insurance law known as personal injury protection. She passed a bill to repeal PIP last year but it was vetoed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“I have been working on PIP for my first five years (in the House) and I’m looking for the solution of how we get the Governor on board. So I am not giving up yet. I’ve worked on it too long to give up on it yet.”

Grall said she has been trying to understand what DeSantis’s primary concerns with her bill were and that she has not yet had detailed conversations with the administration.

“But I do believe, and I am optimistic, there is a landing space,” she said. “I stay optimistic.”

Grall is less optimistic, though, that the House will consider legislation business interests and insurance lobbyists have pushed for more than a decade to allow juries to see what insurance companies pay for required medical care, which currently isn’t allowed. The groups also want to eliminate the use of so-called letters of protection, which allow physicians who are willing to provide health care services to uninsured or underinsured residents.

Business interests argue letters of protection enable physicians to provide care at inflated costs, which drives up jury awards. Publix Supermarkets has testified in the past that 60% of the personal injury claims against the supermarket receive medical treatment under letters of protection, even though the plaintiffs have health insurance.

Under letters of protection, physicians agree to provide the care so long as the patient and their attorney agree to keep the medical bills out of recovery.

Grall told Florida Politics she doesn’t see the need to move forward with legislation to address the issue. She said letters of protection are admissible in court and juries are aware of what occurs.

“I don’t think there is a need for a change in how they operate right now,” she said.

Grall’s comments come on the heels of Judge Donald Myers‘ calls to discuss torts and the assignment of economic and noneconomic damages in civil cases.

And, for the most part, Myers told committee members Florida’s tort system isn’t broken.

But insurance lobbyist Mark Delegal paints a different picture.

Delegal said Tuesday that injustices resulting from the system weren’t really discussed. So, the standpoint is that people know the rules of the road.

“But the rules of the road are everyone is driving 180 miles an hour. That’s the rule. And it needs to be fixed to 70 miles an hour,” he said.

But Grall said she wasn’t surprised by Myers’ comments. And like him, she maintains that the legal system works for those who use it.

“The purpose of the presentation was to educate our members on the panel of these issues that come up every year, to have a more robust conversation about the actual statutes and the way in which our system works in regards to some of these issues,” she said. “We rarely unpack how things actually work. And we can sometimes see policies move on sound bites rather than on the actual legal system, and the statues the way they exist.”