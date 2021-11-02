November 2, 2021
Proposal to rename Criminal Punishment Code clears first committee stop
Image via Colin Hackley

Jason Delgado

FLAPOL042921CH026
The bill would emphasize rehabilitation and public safety.

Florida may soon rename its Criminal Punishment Code under a bill OK’d Tuesday by a Senate committee.

Sponsored by Democratic Sen. Jason Pizzo, the measure (SB 260) would change the name to the Criminal Public Safety Code.

The Senate Committee on Criminal Justice voted unanimously to approve the bill without debate or amendments.

“I think we invite all Floridians to get involved in the work that we do by simply beginning with the ethos of changing from punishment to public safety,” said Pizzo, a former prosecutor.

According to a staff analysis, the main purpose of the current code is to “punish the offender.”

“Rehabilitation is a desired goal of the criminal justice system but is subordinate to the goal of punishment,” explains the staff analysis.

The proposal, however, would prioritize “public safety” and “rehabilitation” instead. The bill would have no other substantial impact.

“The bill revises this statement to emphasize that rehabilitation, while a desired goal, is subordinate to the goal of public safety,” says the staff analysis.

Pizzo’s proposal, which awaits two additional committee stops, is among a slew of criminal justice reform measures sponsored by the South Florida lawmaker.

Pizzo is also sponsoring a bill that would upgrade the charge for having sex with an animal from a misdemeanor to a felony.

“The level of offense, even when it’s a felony has been so low, for so long, it makes putting any kind of teeth or substance into a prosecution difficult,” he said. “It has to involve a large number of animals … to have any sort of case of substance.”

Pizzo is also proposing legislation that would allow animals to have an advocate in certain court proceedings.

The measure to rename Florida’s Criminal Punishment code moves next to the Senate Judiciary Committee and Senate Rules Committee.

If signed into law, the measure would take effect July 1, 2022.

The 2022 Legislative Session begins Jan. 11, 2022.

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at [email protected] or on Twitter at @byJasonDelgado.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

