November 3, 2021
Ron DeSantis says Republican ‘wave’ is building in 2022, will be bigger than 2010
Image via Fox News

A.G. Gancarski November 3, 2021

DeSantis Fox News
The GOP won the Virginia Governor's race, and may win New Jersey.

Gov. Ron DeSantis joined Fox and Friends Wednesday after what he described as a Republican wave in off-year gubernatorial elections in Virginia and potentially New Jersey.

DeSantis, who likes to say he’s “standing in the way” of the Joe Biden administration, exulted as Tuesday night’s vote showed that message resonated even in states that were decidedly pro-Biden a year before, and that historically perform Democratic. He predicted a historic wave election next year.

“And I do think this wave is building. I think it was strong last night. But I think it’s going to keep building all the way into 2022,” DeSantis said on Fox and Friends.

“And if you go back to the 2010 wave that Republicans had, I think there’s more dissatisfaction with what’s going on now in D.C. today than there was this time in that election cycle. And that is good news for Republicans. And that is bad news for Joe Biden and his regime,” DeSantis added.

He continued to hammer the point.

“I think people are rebelling against what the Democratic Party stands for nowadays,” DeSantis said. “The never ending mandates and restrictions because of COVID. Using our school systems for leftist indoctrination rather than high-quality education. And then the Biden regime’s failures from Afghanistan to the southern border. Gas prices, inflation, supply chain.”

DeSantis singled out the Republican Governor-elect of Virginia for praise.

“I think you had Glenn Youngkin, who did a great job, was a really great candidate. I think he really represented a contrasting vision that was much more appealing to the majority of Virginians,” DeSantis said.

Republicans are assured of at least a split in the gubernatorial elections this week.

Youngkin has been declared the winner, in a state Biden won by double digits.

In New Jersey, the race between Republican Jack Ciattarelli and Democratic incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy is too close to call. The Garden State had been seen as a safe Democratic hold, and the Virginia race was the focus of most national coverage, another sign that Republicans may have momentum headed into next year’s midterm elections.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

One comment

  • zhombre

    November 3, 2021 at 10:25 am

    Let’s go Brandon! 2022!

    Reply

