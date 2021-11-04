Shock poll: Three in 10 Jacksonville voters think Donald Trump won 2020 election

In 2020, Joe Biden carried Duval County 51% to 47% while winning the U.S. Presidential Election, but a new poll finds nearly 30% of Duval voters believe Donald Trump actually won.

That shocking survey of 806 registered voters was conducted last month by the Public Opinion Research Lab (PORL) at the University of North Florida. The polling revealed 29% of them believed Joe Biden was not the actual winner of the 2020 vote.

The question before those surveyed: “Who do you think won the 2020 election – that is, who received the most votes cast by eligible voters in enough states to win the election?”

A predictable partisan break emerged in the results. A full 65% of the 299 Republicans surveyed believe Trump won. Among the 189 voters without party affiliation surveyed, that number drops to 19%.

Meanwhile, virtually all Democrats polled believe the President from their party was legitimately elected. Just 3% of the 318 Democrats polled say Trump was the real winner in 2020.

Men are more likely than women to believe Trump won. A full 31% of men took that position, compared to just 27% of women polled.

Other demographic splits were likewise predictable.

For example, White voters were most likely to question the legitimacy of the 2020 Presidential Election. Only 60% of that cohort believes Biden actually won, compared to 77% of Hispanic voters and 87% of Black voters.

There likewise was a generation gap in terms of accepting the legitimacy of the election. Less than two of every three voters in the 45-54, 55-64, and 65 and up demographics believed Biden actually won.

But younger voters were less cynical. A full 87% of voters between the ages of 18 and 24 believe the election was an exercise in legitimate democracy.

Notes on methodology: “The UNF JaxSpeaks October Poll was conducted by the Public Opinion Research Lab at the University of North Florida and sponsored by The Tributary: A Northeast Florida Journalism Collective and the Jessie Ball duPont Fund, from Tuesday, Oct. 19, through Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. The survey was administered through email via Qualtrics, an online survey platform. The email addresses used for this survey were sourced from public records, which were then compiled into a useable sample frame by PORL. The sample frame was comprised of 27,448 registered Duval County voters in Florida, 18 years of age or older. The number of completed surveys was 806. This study had a 3% response rate.”