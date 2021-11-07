2024 odds improve for Ron DeSantis after Tuesday election results

Republicans won key electoral victories in off-year elections in usually Democratic states on Tuesday, and that tide buoyed Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ 2024 odds with one offshore bookie tracking the landscape.
BoyleSports notes that while “former President Donald Trump remains the firm favourite for the Republican party nomination in the 2024 presidential election, support for Ron DeSantis is growing and his chances of getting into the White House in three years’ time are improving according to the betting.”
“The Florida Republican is attracting support again to win the 2024 US presidential election with BoyleSports trimming his odds into 9/1 from 12/1 following strong backing,” a press release Saturday noted.
DeSantis’ odds have ebbed and flowed, a function of Trump continuing to demonstrate interest in running for office. However, the Governor appears to be a good bet of late with those investing in the 2024 Republican field.
Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “The betting for the 2024 US Presidential election is already receiving some early interest as a new burst of support arrived this week for Ron DeSantis. The Florida Republican is 9/1 from 12/1 with this the lowest price he has ever been. Trump was trimmed into 3/1 from 7/2 last week with support also arriving for Dwayne Johnson who is 22/1 from 50/1.”
Whether Johnson, also known as “The Rock,” lays the electoral smackdown on DeSantis or Trump remains to be seen. But the Governor sounded very much like a 2024 Presidential hopeful to reporters in Las Vegas, where he spoke Saturday.
Fox News gave DeSantis top billing over Ambassador Nikki Haley in its writeup of the Governor’s show-up at the Republican Jewish Coalition. The Governor doesn’t seem to have introduced new material at that event, relying on tropes and talking points familiar to those who track his in-state messaging.
“In the state of Florida, I am walking that line. I am standing my ground. I’m not backing down,” DeSantis said. “We’ve done an awful lot in the state of Florida. We have a lot more to do, and I have only begun to fight.”
The Las Vegas Review-Journal had a reporter on hand for what was a local event, and the quotes were likewise well-rehearsed from that writeup, with the Governor claiming he ran “the freest state in America.”
A Trump video got top billing over a DeSantis live speech in that writeup, a potential worrying sign for those who wonder if DeSantis is really at a peer level with the former President.
That’s not a concern Trump has, if on-record comments from earlier this autumn are any indication.
“If I faced him, I’d beat him like I would beat everyone else,” Trump told Yahoo! Finance, noting that DeSantis likely would “drop out.”
Most polls show that Trump is a strong frontrunner in polls of 2024 Republican candidates, with DeSantis generally farther back, a function of what one pollster called “limited recognition.”
In other words, it’s possible DeSantis has not found his ceiling with these bettors.
Impeach Biden
November 7, 2021 at 8:08 am
DeSantis is a shoe in for re-election.
MarySheller
November 7, 2021 at 9:41 am
Ocean Joe
November 7, 2021 at 10:17 am
Great evidence our economy is coming back! Mary, make sure your buddy’s sister pays her taxes.
zhombre
November 7, 2021 at 10:23 am
That’s funny! Go Joe!
Evan
November 7, 2021 at 10:10 am
You know it, I know it, and the American people know it.
Tom
November 7, 2021 at 8:27 am
America’s Governor is in great position.
Bigly re elect first. If 45 does not run, it is wide open. The Dems can thank the inept Biden WH.
They have made him America’s Governor.
Impeach Biden
November 7, 2021 at 9:02 am
Did you see the latest from Kamala Harris? She asks a guy giving an environmental / global warming presentation if he could track the number of trees in neighborhoods. She was basically alleging that people of color don’t have as many trees. This is on the scale of Congressman Hank Johnson and his theory that Guam might sink or tip due to too many US military on the island. Kamala and Biden are perfect for each other. Dumb and Dumber.
Evan
November 7, 2021 at 10:14 am
She pretends to be black. The only black DNA she has is from Willie Brown.
Zhombre
November 7, 2021 at 9:23 am
If elected in 2024, Trump would be 78 upon taking office, the same age as Biden now (though a cocker spaniel could surpass Biden in mental acuity). I’d prefer a younger, less volatile candidate than Trump. Shouldn’t be too hard to fill from the Republican bench. Who are the Dems going to nominate? Dementia Joe? Cackling Kam? Ugh.
Impeach Biden
November 7, 2021 at 9:30 am
Lots of Democratic all stars to chose from:
AOC, Jayapal, Omar, Talib, Hank Johnson, Warren and on and on. Ha! Ha!
Ocean Joe
November 7, 2021 at 10:33 am
Blasphemy! Of course you’re right. So why can’t any Republican officeholder outside of New England say the same thing publicly without losing their job?