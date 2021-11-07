2024 odds improve for Ron DeSantis after Tuesday election results

Republicans won key electoral victories in off-year elections in usually Democratic states on Tuesday, and that tide buoyed Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ 2024 odds with one offshore bookie tracking the landscape.

BoyleSports notes that while “former President Donald Trump remains the firm favourite for the Republican party nomination in the 2024 presidential election, support for Ron DeSantis is growing and his chances of getting into the White House in three years’ time are improving according to the betting.”

“The Florida Republican is attracting support again to win the 2024 US presidential election with BoyleSports trimming his odds into 9/1 from 12/1 following strong backing,” a press release Saturday noted.

DeSantis’ odds have ebbed and flowed, a function of Trump continuing to demonstrate interest in running for office. However, the Governor appears to be a good bet of late with those investing in the 2024 Republican field.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “The betting for the 2024 US Presidential election is already receiving some early interest as a new burst of support arrived this week for Ron DeSantis. The Florida Republican is 9/1 from 12/1 with this the lowest price he has ever been. Trump was trimmed into 3/1 from 7/2 last week with support also arriving for Dwayne Johnson who is 22/1 from 50/1.”

Whether Johnson, also known as “The Rock,” lays the electoral smackdown on DeSantis or Trump remains to be seen. But the Governor sounded very much like a 2024 Presidential hopeful to reporters in Las Vegas, where he spoke Saturday.

Fox News gave DeSantis top billing over Ambassador Nikki Haley in its writeup of the Governor’s show-up at the Republican Jewish Coalition. The Governor doesn’t seem to have introduced new material at that event, relying on tropes and talking points familiar to those who track his in-state messaging.

“In the state of Florida, I am walking that line. I am standing my ground. I’m not backing down,” DeSantis said. “We’ve done an awful lot in the state of Florida. We have a lot more to do, and I have only begun to fight.”

The Las Vegas Review-Journal had a reporter on hand for what was a local event, and the quotes were likewise well-rehearsed from that writeup, with the Governor claiming he ran “the freest state in America.”

A Trump video got top billing over a DeSantis live speech in that writeup, a potential worrying sign for those who wonder if DeSantis is really at a peer level with the former President.

That’s not a concern Trump has, if on-record comments from earlier this autumn are any indication.

“If I faced him, I’d beat him like I would beat everyone else,” Trump told Yahoo! Finance, noting that DeSantis likely would “drop out.”

Most polls show that Trump is a strong frontrunner in polls of 2024 Republican candidates, with DeSantis generally farther back, a function of what one pollster called “limited recognition.”

In other words, it’s possible DeSantis has not found his ceiling with these bettors.