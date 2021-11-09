Personnel note: Donovan Brown launches new firm, partners with Shumaker

Lawyer and lobbyist Donovan Brown is launching his own lobbying firm, but he won’t be going it completely alone.

Capital Advocates will focus on clientele that play to Brown’s many strengths, which include deep knowledge of the insurance, health care, transportation, the environment, energy, telecommunications and education industries.

Brown has been working in government affairs since the early 2000s when he served as a special assistant to former Gov. Jeb Bush. His resume includes experience in big law, a stint as Chair of the Financial Services Council at the Associated Industries of Florida as well as membership on the Florida Automated Vehicles Policy Work Group.

Until recently, Brown was Vice President of Suskey Consulting. That firm recently merged into Shumaker Advisors Florida, with firm founder Alan Suskey serving as managing principal of state affairs and leading Shumaker’s Tallahassee practice.

While Brown didn’t make the jump, he will continue working with Suskey as of counsel to Shumaker Advisors Florida.

“This is an exciting new chapter for me in my career in politics and law and these new roles are an incredible opportunity to service clients’ needs in and around state government,” Brown told Florida Politics.

“I look forward to continuing to provide the insight, strategic counsel and advocacy it takes to achieve results in today’s complex political and legal environment though both my role as managing partner of Capital Advocates and as of counsel to the prestigious Shumaker law firm.”

Shumaker Advisors Florida President and CEO Ron Christaldi added, “Donovan is an extraordinary individual and a very talented advocate. We congratulate him on the launch of his public affairs practice, and are pleased to further strengthen his ties with Shumaker as we also continue to expand and grow in Tallahassee.”

Brown, named one of Florida Trend’s Legal Elite, earned his bachelor’s and law degrees from the University of Florida. He lives in Tallahassee with his children, Teagan and Barrett.