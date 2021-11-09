Gov. DeSantis: First Family leans on faith amid Casey DeSantis cancer battle

Gov. Ron DeSantis is leaning on faith and fellowship as his wife, First Lady Casey DeSantis, battles breast cancer.

Speaking Monday at a press conference in Zephyrhills, DeSantis touched on the First Lady’s recently announced cancer diagnosis.

DeSantis fashioned Florida’s First Lady as a fighter. Better days, they believe, are on the horizon.

“I have faith in God. I have faith in her. And I do have faith in the power of prayer,” DeSantis told reporters.

In addition to faith, DeSantis said fellowship is fueling the family of five’s resiliency. Both he and Casey, DeSantis said, are appreciative of the widespread support.

“There’s a lot of people pulling for her, not just in Florida, but throughout the country,” DeSantis said. “And so it’s really uplifting. It’s helped her spirits, it’s helped my spirits.”

The family announced the diagnosis in October.

Casey DeSantis, 41, is an Emmy Award winning TV host. The DeSantises married in 2010 and have three children — Madison, Mason and Mamie. Casey gave birth to Mamie in March 2020. Madison, the eldest, is 4.

“She may have been given a bad break, but she’s got an awful lot to live for,” DeSantis said. “So many people care about her.”

After DeSantis’ election in 2018, the First Family became the first since the 1970s to have young children when they moved into the Governor’s Mansion the next January. Mamie DeSantis was the first baby born in the Governor’s Mansion in decades.

While details of Casey DeSantis’ treatment and condition remain few, DeSantis has periodically provided insights into the family’s morale. Faith and prayer are common threads in each update.

“There’s good days and bad days, but she’s fighting and she will be back better than ever,” DeSantis said Monday.

As a mental health advocate, Casey DeSantis served as chair of the Florida Children and Youth Cabinet.

State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo replaced Florida’s First Lady after the diagnosis.