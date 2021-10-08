October 8, 2021
Casey DeSantis steps down from Children and Youth Cabinet

Christine Jordan SextonOctober 8, 2021

casey desantis
Gov. DeSantis appointed State Surgeon General Joseph A. Ladapo to replace her.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday appointed State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo as chair of the Florida Children and Youth Cabinet. He replaces First Lady Casey DeSantis who resigned the post after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

In a prepared statement Gov. DeSantis said he was proud of the First Lady’s leadership in the Cabinet over the last two years.

“Her commitment to children is unmatched, and she has continued to foster collaboration across state and local partners to benefit families in our state,” DeSantis said in the statement. “As a mother, she understands that Florida’s youth need our support, love and care and we are all better for her leadership over the past three years.”
The governor’s office revealed to Fox News Monday that the First Lady had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

“As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will not only have my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as the prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state. Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up,” the Governor said.

Casey DeSantis, 41, is an Emmy Award winning TV host. The DeSantises married in 2010 and have three children, Madison, Mason and Mamie. Casey gave birth to Mamie in March 2020.

The Children and Youth Cabinet  was created in 2007. According to the press release, First Lady DeSantis has focused the Children and Youth Cabinet’s efforts on prevention of youth suicide, among other efforts. She also announced a collaboration between the Florida Department of Education and the Florida Department of Children and Families that gave 1,000 mobile technology devices to children in foster care.

Christine Jordan Sexton

Tallahassee-based health care reporter who focuses on health care policy and the politics behind it. Medicaid, health insurance, workers’ compensation, and business and professional regulation are just a few of the things that keep me busy.

