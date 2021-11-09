Blaise Ingoglia boasts $1.86M in cash on hand for Senate bid

Rep. Blaise Ingoglia continues to grow his war chest for a Senate race next year. Following strong fundraising in October, he now boasts more than $1.86 million in cash on hand.

The Spring Hill Republican raised $233,500 in October, he announced Tuesday. That includes $8,750 raised for his official Senate campaign, and the rest to his two affiliated political committees.

A total of $146,500 went to his Government Gone Wild PAC, which he has operated since 2017. Another $78,250 went to Friends of Blaise Ingoglia, which he formed this June.

He continues to be a financial powerhouse in a race that still has unknown parameters moving forward. He’s technically filed as a candidate for Senate District 10, though the redistricting process will have a significant impact on the contest.

“I have always been a conservative fighter, and I always will be,” Ingoglia said. “I will never back down from the woke mob that seeks to radically transform our nation and our state. I will work tirelessly to keep Florida’s economy strong and our people free.”

The district, as it stands today, encompasses Hernando and Citrus counties and portions of Pasco County and leans heavily Republican. The lines could shift, but the red tilt in the region likely will keep any Senate district a Republican-friendly jurisdiction.

The former Republican Party of Florida chair has leaned in early on fundraising, flexing a level of political influence and potentially building a level of resources many potential opponents will view as insurmountable.

The homebuilder now serves in the lower chamber representing House District 35, but term limits prohibit him from seeking a fifth term. In the last Legislative Session, he was the House sponsor for bills implementing more restrictive election laws and cracking down on Big Tech.

He led the state party for two terms, from 2014 to 2018, leading it through a presidential election cycle where the GOP won Florida and helped deliver former President Donald Trump a term in the White House. He also held the reins in the 2018 election cycle, when U.S. Sen. Rick Scott and Gov. Ron DeSantis won narrow election victories.