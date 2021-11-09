Florida Voter Forum to premiere Saturday, give ‘non-partisan look’ into state issues

A new program will highlight different perspectives on the biggest issues impacting Florida voters, and it premieres this Saturday.

The show, Florida Voter Forum (FVF), will air across the state. According to a release promoting the program, FVF will reach approximately 70% of TV’s in Florida. Pam Giganti, a former NBC6 anchor and previous host of “Your South Florida” on PBS, will host the new show.

“We’ll explore an issue of statewide importance and what it could mean to you, the Florida voter,” Giganti said in a trailer previewing the program.

“Each week, our guests will present their perspectives on a topic,” Giganti added. “And in the end, you get to decide.”

A company called Swing State Productions is behind the show. Giganti said FVF aims to emphasize important issues affecting the state rather than focus on back-and-forth political infighting more common in campaign coverage.

“Now more than ever, this program comes at a critical inflection point in our industry”, Giganti explained in a written statement. “Rather than heat, we will bring light into meaningful conversations that will help Floridians find commonality on issues that affect all of us and our families.”

The release says the show hopes to appeal mainly to Florida’s independent-minded voters, while also looking to rope in partisans looking for more nuanced discussion.

“FVF gives these viewers, and millions of others, a different option than most cable news programs,” the release said. “FVF provides a non-partisan look at the issues that impact the lives of Florida voters, and strives to create the opportunity to find common ground.”

Florida has garnered a lot of attention over the past two decades as a high-impact swing state. The 2020 election saw the state shifting a bit more red, but even the 2018 gubernatorial contest between Ron DeSantis and Andrew Gillum ended in recount range.

Swing State Productions has plans beyond Florida, however. While FVF will be the first production of this type of show for the company, they plan to expand into California and Texas by 2022, with eventual plans to have a foothold elsewhere in the U.S.

Viewers can check local listings for information on how to watch FVF’s first episode this Saturday.