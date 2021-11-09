November 9, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Al Lawson to kick off CD 5 reelection campaign Nov. 16
Al Lawson

Drew WilsonNovember 9, 20213min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Bob Poe back to hosting fundraisers for Democrats … in California

HeadlinesInfluence

Senate leaders issue rare bipartisan call for deliberate, fair redistricting

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Hillsborough County GOP in open revolt against itself

Al Lawson
The host committee includes several North Florida elected officials.

U.S. Rep. Al Lawson will kick off his reelection campaign next week with a fundraiser in Tallahassee.

The event will be held at the home of Scott and Kay Dick on Tuesday, Nov. 16 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The host committee lists several North Florida elected officials, including state Sen. Loranne Ausley, Reps. Ramon Alexander and Allison Tant, Tallahassee Mayor John Daly, former Sen. Bill Montford and John Thrasher, a former House Speaker and FSU President.

Several notable lobbyists and community leaders are also listed, including Ballard Partners founder Brian Ballard, Meenan PA founder Tim Meenan, Rubin Turnbull & Associates managing partner Heather Turnbull, and civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

Lawson represents Florida’s 5th Congressional District, which runs from Jacksonville to Tallahassee and includes all of Baker, Gadsden, Hamilton and Madison counties as well as parts of Columbia, Duval, Jefferson and Leon.

Through the end of the third quarter, the third-term Democrat had about $235,000 in the bank.

Republican Jon Chuba and Democrat Jonathan Marc have also filed for the seat, but neither have shown any fundraising traction — Chuba has just $2,550 banked and Marc has $0.

While Lawson currently faces little challenge, that could change if new maps make the district more competitive.

If CD 5 remains mostly intact, it will likely remain in Democratic control. Registered Democrats make up 58% of the district’s electorate, compared to a 24% share for Republicans.

The partisan split translated to a 65%-35% win for Lawson in his 2020 reelection bid.

The fundraiser invitation is below.

Post Views: 116

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCitrus Commissioners: Voters off the hook for bigger road resurfacing price tag

nextFair Districts leaders unimpressed with redistricting so far

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories