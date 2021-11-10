Dana Trabulsy raised nearly $18K in October, crossing $60K for HD 84 reelection campaign

Republican Rep. Dana Trabulsy added nearly $18,000 in October, giving her just under $62,000 banked to defend her seat in House District 84.

Trabulsy’s October haul comes after she raised $13,000 in September. This is the first time this cycle Trabulsy has collected more than $10,000 in back-to-back months, and could be a sign she is beginning to fully ramp up fundraising operations as she seeks a second House term.

Trabulsy’s October total marks her second-highest fundraising month overall this cycle, after she added $28,000 in February. That was her first full month after filing for reelection to HD 84.

Comcast Corporation, the Florida Internet and Television Association, and Floridians for Film and Tech Production each donated $1,000 to Trabulsy’s campaign account in October. Those donations come as Trabulsy is sponsoring legislation in the House setting up a rebate system to incentivize film and TV productions in Florida. That would bring back a version of the incentive program that ended in 2016.

Southern Eagle Distributing, a beverage wholesaler, and the CVS subsidiary Caremark both donated $1,000 as well. Sen. Gayle Harrell, a fellow Republican lawmaker, also pitched in $250 to Trabulsy’s campaign last month.

Trabulsy’s political committee, Friends of Dana Trabulsy, showed no donations in October. She recorded less than $500 in expenses between those two accounts during October. Overall, Trabulsy has now raised nearly $63,000 while spending just over $1,200.

HD 84 runs along the eastern portion of St. Lucie County including Fort Pierce, Indian River Estates and Port St. Lucie. The district has been reasonably competitive in recent years, though it’s unclear how the redistricting process will affect those boundaries.

In 2020, Trabulsy ousted Democratic Rep. Delores Hogan Johnson for the seat, winning the General Election by 6 percentage points. That came just one cycle after Hogan Johnson won the seat by fewer than 2,000 votes over Republican candidate Mark Gotz.

Candidates and political committees faced a Wednesday deadline to report all financial activity through Oct. 31.