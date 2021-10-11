Dana Trabulsy adds $13K in September to defend HD 84 seat

Republican Rep. Dana Trabulsy raised $13,000 in September as she seeks reelection to House District 84.

The first-term lawmaker hasn’t yet courted a challenger for the HD 84 seat. She defeated Democratic Rep. Delores Hogan Johnson for the seat last cycle, winning the General Election by 6 percentage points.

Trabulsy collected 13 separate $1,000 donations in September to make up her monthly haul.

Two Disney affiliates each donated $1,000 to Trabulsy’s reelection bid. She also courted $1,000 donations from two groups associated with HCA North Florida Division — a hospital company.

The trade union AFSCME also donated $1,000 to Trabulsy, as did pharmaceutical company Merck and TECO Energy.

Trabulsy showed no expenditures during September. She’s spent less than $800 during the cycle so far.

As of Sept. 30, Trabulsy holds just over $44,000 between her campaign account and her political committee, Friends of Dana Trabulsy.

Her House district spans the eastern portion of St. Lucie County including Fort Pierce, Indian River Estates and Port St. Lucie. The district has been competitive in recent years, though it’s unclear how the redistricting process will affect those boundaries.

Hogan Johnson won the seat in 2018 by fewer than 2,000 votes, defeating Republican candidate Mark Gotz. But Trabulsy flipped the seat to Republican control with her 2020 win, pulling in 53% of the vote.

Trabulsy owned a local advertising agency prior to her 2020 House run. She also operated the annual Treasure Coast Business Summit, which aims to help local business owners network.

The incumbent has yet to ramp up her fundraising operation this cycle. September’s $13,000 haul is her second-largest of the year, trailing $26,000 raised in February, the first full month of her reelection bid. Trabulsy’s PC has courted a single $2,000 donation all year, also in February, from the Palm Beach County FIREPAC.

Candidates and political committees faced a Monday deadline to report all financial activity through Sept. 30.