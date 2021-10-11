Charlie Crist nabs latest endorsement from Chris King

Former Democratic candidate for Lieutenant Governor Chris King is backing Charlie Crist in his 2022 run for Florida Governor.

King, a Central Florida business leader and progressive activist, was 2018 gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum’s running mate in the General Election.

He credited his endorsement to Crist’s inclusive platforms.

“I’m a father, husband, entrepreneur, a Christian, life-long Democrat and Central Floridian, and now I’m very proud to be an endorser and supporter of Charlie Crist to be our next Governor,” King said in a statement.

“This is a breach-the-wall election. I have run against the forces of DeSantis and Trump, and I believe Charlie is the candidate that has all the skills, gift, and name identification across the state that can take a message of hope and healing, and take Florida in another direction,” King continued. “Charlie cannot only win but be transformational. He knows what it takes to win a state as big as Florida. We need to be building a winning campaign and vision now, and that’s why I’m proud to join Charlie now.”

Added Crist: “I’m honored and deeply grateful to have my friend Chris’s endorsement in this campaign. This is a pivotal moment for Florida — civil rights, voting rights, a strong economy, and a livable environment are all on the line. Chris knows that better than most, because he’s been fighting for a Florida for All for years. Together, we can unify our state and deliver for the people. I look forward to fighting side-by-side with Chris in this campaign as we reach out to every community and every corner of the state.”

King’s endorsement follows Crist’s announcement of support from nearly two dozen Broward County elected officials.

The latest round of endorsements add to 66 elected officials and community leaders across the state who have already supported the Democratic candidate running to unseat incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Before Crist can face DeSantis at the ballot box next November, he must first take on Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in the Democratic Primary. Crist is so far leading Fried in polls of the race and, in some, also leads DeSantis in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup.

The endorsements follow Crist’s latest fundraising announcement, which his campaign said came to more than $655,000 raised in September. That haul brings his cash on hand to $2.8 million. Donations have come in from more than 14,000 donors.

A total of 90 state and local community leaders and elected officials have now endorsed Crist for Governor. Previous endorsers include U.S. Reps. Kathy Castor and Al Lawson, state Sen. Audrey Gibson, Pinellas County Commissioner Rene Flowers, Tampa City Council member Luis Viera, former state Rep. Sean Shaw and Alcee Hastings II, the son of the late Congressman Alcee Hastings, among others.