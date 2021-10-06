October 6, 2021
Charlie Crist pulls in $655K in September for 2022 Fla. Gov. bid

Jacob OglesOctober 6, 20214min0

Charlie Crist
The Democratic candidate holds $2.8 million in cash on hand.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist pulled in more than $655,000 in September, his campaign announced Wednesday. That means the St. Petersburg Congressman has $2.8 million on hand as he seeks the Democratic nomination for Governor in 2022.

“I continue to be humbled and honored by the support I’ve received from Floridians across the state who are done with the reckless leadership that has turned its back on our neighbors,” Crist said. “It’s time we work to build and deliver a Florida for all its people, where our middle class can thrive, our environment and families are protected, and the sun once again shines on the Sunshine State. With these resources, we are one month closer to building that Florida, and delivering for all our neighbors.”

The campaign reports it received 14,098 total donations from grassroots donors. Crist has raised funds both in an official candidate account launched when he announced his candidacy in May, along with the state political committee Friends of Charlie Crist, formed in April.

A look at the committee website, which indicates financial activity through Sept. 30 so far, shows at least $293,750 raised there during September. The committee has at least $2,127,679 in cash.

The six-figure fundraising in September follows a solid August as well, when Crist reported $700,000 raised.

The campaign attributed fundraising success to Crist’s active campaigning “from Pensacola to Homestead.” An experienced statewide candidate, Crist previously won election as Governor in 2006 as a Republican and ran again as a Democrat in 2014, though was unsuccessful in that bid. He’s also run unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate and won statewide races for Attorney General and Education Commissioner, a position that is now appointed.

Crist faces Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in the Democratic Primary, the winner of which is expected to challenge Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Of note, a recent Florida Politics survey of influencers found 73% believing Crist will win the nomination.

DeSantis’s most recent fundraising report said his PAC had $53 million on hand with more than a year to go before the November 2022 election.

A poll released in September by The Political Matrix/The Listener Group also shows Crist leading DeSantis in a head-to-head matchup.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

