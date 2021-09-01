Charlie Crist pulls in $700K in August for 2022 bid

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist pulled in $700,000 in August for his campaign. That comes as the St. Petersburg Congressman travels the state making the case he’s the right candidate to deny Gov. Ron DeSantis a second term.

“Floridians across the state are crying out for change as Gov. DeSantis’ heartless leadership has landed our communities and families back in the depths of the pandemic,” Crist said. “Our campaign’s call for compassionate, level-headed leadership and a Florida for All is resonating with folks from the Panhandle to Key West, and I could not be more humbled by the support we’ve received just four months in.”

Crist in May formally launched his campaign. He faces Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in a Democratic primary before the winner of that race faces the Republican incumbent in 2022.

The Crist campaign says August marked an increase in grassroots support to the campaign. Donations of $200 or less jumped up 268% in August, according to the campaign.

Meanwile, the Crist team noted he’s been doing events across Florida promoting vaccines and meeting with frontline health care workers about the pandemic, “doing the job that Governor DeSantis should be doing.”

He’s also picked up endorsements for his campaign, most recently from 2018 Democratic Attorney General candidate Sean Shaw. That support was voiced in press conference Tuesday stressing the need for more racially and philosophically diverse judicial appointments.

DeSantis hasn’t formally filed for reelection yet but a political committee backing his ambitions raked in millions each month this year while he prepares to campaign without any notable primary opposition.

But Crist has jabbed at DeSantis for wooing out-of-state donors even as Florida faces multiple public health and environmental crises.

“Did it hurt? When your approval rating fell below 50 because you’ve abandoned Florida to run for president?” Crist tweeted on Tuesday, the last day of August fundraising. That referenced multiple polls showing the Governor’s job approvals under water.

Through the day Tuesday, Crist pushed online to raise thousands to meet a fundraising goal. On Wednesday, he said the dollars raised will be deployed in meaningful ways to have the first successful Democratic campaign for Governor in Florida since 1994 (Crist previously served one term as Governor but was elected in 2006 as a Republican).

“These resources will continue to fuel our fight for a better tomorrow,” Crist said, “helping us reach Floridians from all walks of life to build the Sunshine State we desperately need and deserve.”