Personnel note: Adam Basford named VP of government affairs at AIF

The Associated Industries of Florida announced Adam Basford will serve as its new vice president of government relations, effective Dec. 1.

“I’m pleased to have Adam joining us to lead AIF’s government relations team,” said Brewster Bevis, President of AIF. “His strong relationships with Florida leaders, deep experience navigating complex policy issues and understanding of Florida politics will serve AIF and its members well. I look forward to working with him closely as we continue to advocate on behalf of Florida’s business community for policies that will promote job growth and prosperity in our great state.”

Basford comes to AIF from the Florida Farm Bureau Federation, where he has worked for the past 17 years. Since 2012, he has held the title of legislative affairs director at FFBF. He has also served as the organization’s national affairs director, as a national affairs coordinator and as an assistant director of agricultural policy.

At FFBF, Basford was tasked with lobbying the Legislature on all things agriculture. The diverse industry spans several policy silos, and Basford has found himself lobbying for everything from Hurricane Michael relief to the recently passed “Right to Farm” expansion aimed at curbing lawsuits against ag businesses.

Like the Florida Farm Bureau Federation, AIF advocates for a broad slate of interests. Known as “The Voice of Florida Business” in the Sunshine State, the organization includes members from every corner of the state and every segment of Florida’s private sector.

“I am excited for this opportunity to become a part of the well-respected AIF team, who I have worked closely with for many years,” Basford said. “It has been an honor to advocate on behalf of Florida’s agricultural community, and now I look forward to putting my knowledge and relationships to good use helping to fight for Florida’s job creators. I appreciate AIF’s mission to promote free enterprise and prosperity for all Floridians and I am eager to get to know and work on behalf of its members to advance that common goal.”

Basford holds a master’s degree in agricultural communications from the University of Florida and a bachelor’s degree in organizational communications from the University of West Florida.