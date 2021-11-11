Telehealth treatments for injured workers declining in 2021, report shows

There’s been a steep reduction in the number of telehealth treatments for Florida workers who are injured on the job in the first nine months of the year compared to the same time frame last year, a new Department of Financial Services report shows.

Between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30, 2021 workers compensation insurance carriers have paid 29,517 telehealth bills submitted by an array of health care providers authorized to treat injured patients, from medical doctors and advanced registered nurse practitioners to licensed mental health counselors.

That’s a near 33% reduction from the 41,090 telehealth workers compensation claims that had been submitted during the first nine months of 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In all, by the end of 2020, 64,749 telehealth bills had been filed to workers compensation carriers by providers who treated workers injured on the job.

It’s unlikely that with just three months before the end of 2021 the number of telehealth bills submitted by providers who treat injured workers will equal or surpass 2020 levels.

And as the number of telehealth claims filed this year has dropped so has the total aggregate amount paid to health care providers.

Carriers have paid $3,465,886 to settle the 29,517 telehealth bills that had been submitted through Sept. 30. By this time last year, though, carriers paid $4,609,140 to settle 41,909 telehealth claims.

The telehealth data is contained in a monthly workers compensation report published by Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis. Among other things, the monthly reports show the number of workers compensation claims filed as well as the percentage of claims filed that are related to COVID-19.

The telehealth claims information is for all workers compensation claims, not just for those related to COVID-19.

Over the course of the pandemic, 94,266 telehealth claims have been filed, and insurance carriers have paid nearly $11 million to settle those claims, reports shows.

A breakout of the claims shows medical doctors submitted about 48% of the telehealth workers compensation bills in the near two years since the pandemic started and have received about 44% of the payments made, or $4,799,054

About 19% of the workers compensation telehealth bills have been filed by physical therapists who have received received about 18% of the payout, or $1,998,670.