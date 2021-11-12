Florida Chiropractic Society backs ban on vaccine mandates

Florida chiropractors are aligned with the Governor’s and Legislature’s plan to ban vaccine mandates.

Ahead of next week’s Special Session focused on vaccine mandates, members of the Florida Chiropractic Society thanked Gov. Ron DeSantis, Senate President Wilton Simpson and House Speaker Chris Sprowls for taking action.

FCS isn’t opposed to the use of vaccines or the science behind them, but the organization says individuals should make their own choice on whether to receive or refuse a vaccine.

“Governor DeSantis has consistently been on the side of individual freedom. We thank him for his tireless efforts to ensure that governments don’t impose unnecessary COVID-19 vaccine requirements, and for calling for a Special Session of the Florida Legislature to protect health care freedom,” said FCS President Dr. Eddie Martinez.

“As health care professionals, we are keenly aware that health care should be a matter of informed consent, not government mandates. This applies not just to the population at large, but to healthcare professionals, who equally deserve the opportunity to choose our form of healthcare. We stand by our Governor and hope that his perseverance will protect our freedoms and the freedoms of all Floridians.”

In addition to lauding the Governor and presiding officers, FCS Vice President Dr. Brian Moriarty thanked the slate of bill sponsor, including Sens. Danny Burgess, Travis Hutson and Aaron Bean, and Reps. Ralph Massullo, Erin Grall, Ardian Zika and Alex Andrade.

“We urge each of their colleagues to support them as the Florida Legislature takes a stand in favor of freedom,” he said.

The proposed anti-mandate bills, HB 1 and SB 2, would require private employers to provide exemptions allowing workers to opt out of vaccination for medical and religious reasons, or if lab tests show they have immunity from a prior COVID-19 infection. They would also allow workers who are willing to submit to testing or wear personal protective equipment to opt out of vaccines.

Other bills filed for the Special Session would lay the groundwork for the state to withdraw from the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (HB 5/SB 6), and delete a provision from Florida law that enables the state health officer to mandate vaccinations during a public health emergency (HB 7/SB 8).