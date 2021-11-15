Rick Scott says Republicans will take House and Senate in 2022

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott on Monday said he expects the Republican Party to take back both the House and the Senate in next year’s midterm elections.

The Senator, who chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee, told a national viewing audience the GOP has a path in any seat that went President Joe Biden’s way +10 or less in the 2020 Presidential Election.

The news peg was the topline of a Washington Post-ABC News poll that showed Republicans with a 10 point advantage on a generic ballot next year.

“It sure tells you that next year we’re going to have a great year,” Scott said on “Mornings with Maria Bartiromo” on the Fox Business Network. “If Biden’s won your state, your district, by less than 10 points, you’re in a competitive area now. We’re going to have competitive Senate races all across the country and we’re going to get our majority back.”

Scott rattled off a list of potential Republican wins on the Senate side.

“Look, there’s no reason we shouldn’t win Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, New Hampshire. But if you look at this generic ballot, we have other places. We’ve got great candidates across the country,” Scott added.

The Senator launched into Biden critiques, and did not address some of the difficulties with potential Republican candidates.

He did not discuss Pennsylvania candidate Sean Parnell nor Georgia’s Herschel Walker, two potential nominees with troubled and violent pasts. The Senator’s position has been that the NRSC does not take positions in competitive primaries.

Scott also did not discuss issues with recruitment in New Hampshire, where Gov. Chris Sununu ultimately resisted a push for him to run for Senate, leaving the party without an obvious replacement candidate of his caliber. He also didn’t mention difficulties in Alaska, where NRSC-backed Sen. Lisa Murkowski faces a former President Donald Trump-backed Primary challenger.

It’s worth noting, however, that the GOP advantage is particularly pronounced in key states, a point noted by one of Scott’s key lieutenants.