Mark Bogen crosses $100K raised to defend Broward Commission seat

Broward County Commissioner Mark Bogen brought in another $18,500 in October, giving him more than $100,000 raised overall as he defends his District 2 seat.

Bogen has now raised more than $108,000 in outside cash and added a $1,000 loan to his campaign. So far, he’s unopposed in the District 2 contest, which will be decided next year.

Bogen courted $1,000 donations from several government relations firms, including Inktel BPO and LSN Partners. Two other entities connected to LSN’s founder, Alexander Heckler, also donated to Bogen’s campaign. Heckler Corp. and Public Affairs and the law firm Llorente and Heckler PA each donated $1,000.

Two real estate firms, Hudson Capital Group and Palm Cove Holdings, each donated $1,000 as well. Developer John Loos also added $2,000 via two separate donations, half in his personal capacity and the rest through his firm, JTL Mariani LLC.

The incumbent has yet to spend anything for his re-election effort, as no candidates have filed to run against Bogen. Bogen is one of three current commissioners facing re-election in 2022. That list also includes Commissioners Lamar Fisher in District 4 and Beam Furr in District 6. The District 2 race is the only contest not yet featuring a challenger.

Bogen is a lawyer who serves as president of Atlantic Mutual Insurance. Before that, he worked for two decades as a legal columnist for the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. Like the rest of the Broward County Commission, Bogen is a Democrat.

Bogen was selected as Mayor in late 2018. Broward has a “weak mayoral” structure, where the Mayor is chosen by other members of the Commission to serve a one-year term.

District 2’s current boundaries span the northern part of Broward County, covering all or portions of Coconut Creek, Coral Springs, Deerfield Beach, Margate and Pompano Beach. Candidates and political committees faced a Wednesday deadline to report all financial activity through Oct. 31.