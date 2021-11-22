November 22, 2021
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Turkey time: Shevrin Jones to host two food drives ahead of Thanksgiving

Ryan NicolNovember 22, 20213min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Lobbying compensation: Mid-major firms fared well during third quarter

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 11.22.21

HeadlinesInfluence

Personnel Note: Cesar Fernandez to leave Converge Public Strategies, join Pacaso’s public affairs team

shevrin jones
'It’s incumbent upon all of us who are able to step up and help out our neighbors.'

Sen. Shevrin Jones is partnering with several organizations to help give away free turkeys and food ahead of Thanksgiving — starting Monday.

Jones represents Senate District 35, which stretches across Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Jones will hold two events — one in each county — beginning with a 2 p.m. turkey and food drive in Miami Gardens.

The event will be at 606 NW 183rd St. and will run from 2 to 5 p.m. Food will be given away on a first-come, first-serve basis, however. Those donations will include full meals, “including turkeys and food boxes,” according to a release from Jones’ office.

The Senator will follow up with another event from 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday in West Park at 2201 SW 42nd Ave. That giveaway will also be first-come, first-serve.

“Thanksgiving is a special holiday that is about sharing memories with friends and family while taking the time to pause and express gratitude for one’s blessings. Unfortunately, there are millions of Floridians, including over one million children, who are under the chokehold of food insecurity each day, battling hunger in our state going into this holiday season,” Jones said in a statement announcing the events.

“I am thankful for our partners who have generously contributed to this worthwhile cause and are providing turkeys and food boxes to Miami-Dade and Broward residents. It’s incumbent upon all of us who are able to step up and help out our neighbors, especially those who are most vulnerable.”

Jones is partnering with Farm Share, The Fresh Church of Broward, Publix and Walmart as sponsors of the food drives. The events will provide more than 300 Thanksgiving meals over the two days.

Jones has consistently participated in community service events during his time as a legislator. Before joining the Senate, Jones represented House District 101, which covered similar territory as his current district. Jones recently announced he would seek re-election in the soon-to-be-redrawn SD 35.

Post Views: 94

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPoll: Ron DeSantis, Marco Rubio in good shape against Democrat opponents

nextPersonnel Note: Cesar Fernandez to leave Converge Public Strategies, join Pacaso’s public affairs team

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories