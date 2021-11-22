Turkey time: Shevrin Jones to host two food drives ahead of Thanksgiving

Sen. Shevrin Jones is partnering with several organizations to help give away free turkeys and food ahead of Thanksgiving — starting Monday.

Jones represents Senate District 35, which stretches across Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Jones will hold two events — one in each county — beginning with a 2 p.m. turkey and food drive in Miami Gardens.

The event will be at 606 NW 183rd St. and will run from 2 to 5 p.m. Food will be given away on a first-come, first-serve basis, however. Those donations will include full meals, “including turkeys and food boxes,” according to a release from Jones’ office.

The Senator will follow up with another event from 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday in West Park at 2201 SW 42nd Ave. That giveaway will also be first-come, first-serve.

“Thanksgiving is a special holiday that is about sharing memories with friends and family while taking the time to pause and express gratitude for one’s blessings. Unfortunately, there are millions of Floridians, including over one million children, who are under the chokehold of food insecurity each day, battling hunger in our state going into this holiday season,” Jones said in a statement announcing the events.

“I am thankful for our partners who have generously contributed to this worthwhile cause and are providing turkeys and food boxes to Miami-Dade and Broward residents. It’s incumbent upon all of us who are able to step up and help out our neighbors, especially those who are most vulnerable.”

Jones is partnering with Farm Share, The Fresh Church of Broward, Publix and Walmart as sponsors of the food drives. The events will provide more than 300 Thanksgiving meals over the two days.

Jones has consistently participated in community service events during his time as a legislator. Before joining the Senate, Jones represented House District 101, which covered similar territory as his current district. Jones recently announced he would seek re-election in the soon-to-be-redrawn SD 35.