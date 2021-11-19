November 19, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

IRS Tampa field office uncovered $100 million in unreported income over the last year

Daniel Figueroa IVNovember 19, 20214min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesTallahassee

Tallahassee Inspector General questions police review board member’s objectivity

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Millions in infrastructure projects proposed for Tampa would boost Ybor Rays stadium plan

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Palm Beach County gas tax collections running on E as electric cars become more popular

Financial tunnel
Special Agent in Charge Brian Payne said the Tampa office had a stellar year holding crooks accountable.

If not for that Ferrari, Joseph Anile II might not have been dealt a 10-year stint in prison.

Well, that and the mansion and the traceable gold coins and silver bars that helped tie him to a $72 million fraud scheme.

The 57-year-old Sarasota lawyer’s case was one of 121 criminal investigations completed by the IRS’s Criminal Investigation Tampa Field Office during the last year, uncovering $100 million in unreported income.

The investigative branch of the IRS works with other law enforcement agencies to investigate traditional tax crimes along with broader crimes such as money laundering from drug trafficking and terrorist financing.

Tampa’s investigative successes were released Thursday in the IRS-CI Annual Report. Between Oct. 1, 2020 and Sept. 30, 2021, the IRS reported more than 2,500 criminal investigations nationally, finding more than $10 billion worth of tax fraud and financial crimes.

Special Agent in Charge Brian Payne said the Tampa office had a stellar year.

“These statistics should leave no doubt that our agents work vigorously to ensure tax evaders are uncovered, investigated, and brought to justice every day in communities large and small across Florida,” Payne said.

The Annual Report also shows a 90% conviction rate among cases investigated during the last year.

Anile, a standout case, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Nov. 19, 2020. According to the IRS, Anile spent nearly eight years persuading at least 700 unwitting investors to dump more than $72 million in Oasis International Group, a fraudulent foreign exchange market.

Anile and his coconspirators invested only small portions of client funds, resulting in massive losses they never reported. Instead, they set up fake accounts and even a fake monitoring website to convince clients their money was safe. Meanwhile, the money was used to fund Anile’s lavish lifestyle.

“Oasis International not only fraudulently depleted the life savings of its investors, many of them seniors, but also caused their victims and families untold mental anguish, emotional distress, and broken trust,” Payne said. “These offenses are most heinous, and we are proud to stand with our law enforcement partners to bring these crooks to task.”

Anile was also ordered to pay $3.2 million in restitution.

Post Views: 138

Daniel Figueroa IV

Bronx, NY —> St. Pete, Fla. Just your friendly, neighborhood journo junkie with a penchant for motorcycles and Star Wars. Daniel has spent the last decade covering Tampa Bay and Florida for the Ledger of Lakeland, Tampa Bay Times, and WMNF. You can reach Daniel Figueroa IV at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPalm Beach County gas tax collections running on E as electric cars become more popular

nextMillions in infrastructure projects proposed for Tampa would boost Ybor Rays stadium plan

One comment

  • Ella Parsons

    November 19, 2021 at 12:10 pm

    she’s been laid off for two months, the previous month her paycheck was $20328 ONLY working at home for a couple of hours each day… check out… Visit Here

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories