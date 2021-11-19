November 19, 2021
Gov. DeSantis names new Department of Juvenile Justice head

Jason Delgado

PRISON STOCK PHOTO (11)
The new boss will inherit issues with officer pay and retention.

There’s a new leader at Florida’s Department of Juvenile Justice.

Gov. Ron DeSantis named Eric Hall Friday as Secretary of DJJ. He replaces Interim Secretary Josie Tamayo, who will remain aboard the DeSantis administration. More information on Tamayo’s next role is soon to come, the Governor’s Office said.

“Dr. Eric Hall, Ed.D. has more than two decades of experience in executive leadership roles, with significant expertise in the fields of education, youth development, and juvenile justice,” the Governor’s Office wrote in a press release.

The gig will mark Hall’s first state agency job. In 2019, Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran tapped Hall to serve as the first Chancellor for Innovation and Senior Chancellor. The role oversaw a slew of divisions including K-12 Public Schools, the Florida College System, Career and Adult Education, Vocational Rehabilitation, Blind Services, the Office of Safe Schools and the Office of Early Learning.

A University of South Florida grad, Hall is also involved on many boards and committees. He’s served as a board member of Special Olympics Florida and as Chair of the Florida State Advisory Council on Early Learning. Hall holds a Doctorate in Education Leadership and Policy Studies.

Like the new Department of Corrections boss, Hall will inherit struggles with officer pay and retention among others. The agency is seeking more resources to recruit and retain officers in the upcoming Legislation Session.

Hall is at least the second DJJ boss under the DeSantis administration. Simone Marstiller — a former judge and Jeb Bush administration veteran — left the position in February. She now leads the Agency for Health Care Administration.

News of the leadership change comes amid a sweeping roster shuffle across several agencies. DeSantis announced leadership changes Friday at the Florida Department of Corrections and Department of Elder Affairs. He also appointed a new Chief Resilience Officer.

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at [email protected] or on Twitter at @byJasonDelgado.

