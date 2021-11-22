Ron DeSantis rolls out plan to ‘zero out’ gas taxes, lower prices at the pump

At the Buc-ee’s convenience store in Daytona Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he intended to propose “over a billion dollars in gas tax relief for Florida families.”

Florida would “basically zero out” the 26.5 cent per gallon state gas tax for “as long as we can,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis noted Florida has always “been very strong on tax relief,” citing back to school and sportsmen tax holidays. But he suggested this was even more important.

“This is really, really big to be able to help people,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis said the House and Senate are ready to move also.

“I know they want to work with us on gas tax relief,” DeSantis said of the Legislature, before rattling off a laundry list of other priorities in a “very, very busy” 2022 Legislative Session.

Corporate partners, including Buc-ees, are vowing to “roll back” prices 25 cents a gallon if the tax relief becomes law.

It is unknown whether smaller operators will be able to afford to do this, but the Governor suggested that if a big store like Buc-ee’s lowers prices, the competition will have to follow suit.

DeSantis said his office talked to chains, including smaller ones like Race Trac, and they are on board. The Governor noted gas sales often serve as an inducement for people to buy other things.

“I buy so much stuff when I go into the gas station,” DeSantis said.

In the gas station and everywhere else, price pressures are clear to the Governor.

“Man, this inflation is real, and we need to do something about it,” DeSantis said, noting rising prices are a “huge problem” for “blue collar” and “people on fixed incomes.”

Republican legislators from throughout the area, including Sen. Tom Wright and Rep. Elizabeth Fetterhoff, were on hand. The Governor heads to Jacksonville for another press conference later this morning, where it is a good bet Duval County legislators will show ahead of their Delegation meeting this afternoon.

Democrats running for Governor, most notably U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, have suggested a suspension of the gas tax through the holidays. Crist issued a statement criticizing this proposal as insufficient.

“Governor DeSantis, is a day late and a dollar short as usual. Last week’s not-so-special session should have addressed this issue instead of focusing on making it easier for the pandemic to continue spreading. Now in the best case, Floridians will have to wait months for any reduction in gas taxes,” Crist cavilled.

Florida’s gas tax is currently 26.5 cents a gallon. It is just one component of taxation, including federal gas taxes (18.4 cents a gallon) and local option gas taxes, which can be up to 12 cents a gallon.

The Governor can only affect the first of those categories.