November 22, 2021
Two youth politics groups back Maxwell Frost in CD 10
Image via Maxwell Alejandro Frost campaign.

Scott Powers November 22, 2021

Maxwell Alejandro Frost
Frost is in a crowded field running to succeed U.S. Rep. Val Demings.

Two progressive, national organizations dedicated to promoting young candidates and young voters’ interests in politics have endorsed Maxwell Alejandro Frost, a 24-year-old Orlando activist, for Florida’s 10th Congressional District.

Frost’s campaign on Monday announced backing from Future Generations PAC and Voters of Tomorrow.

“Electing Maxwell as the first Gen Z Member of Congress will show that our generation isn’t waiting for the future — we’re the change-makers of today,” Voters of Tomorrow Executive Director Santiago Mayer said in a news release from Frost’s campaign. “We have a chance to elect someone who will be a brilliant representative and steward for our generation on both the personal and policy levels. Whether it be his plans to end senseless gun violence or advance environmental justice, Maxwell is the candidate that will bring Gen Z together as we fight for our shared future.”

“Maxwell Alejandro Frost has been organizing since age 15, and as the first Generation Z member of Congress, he will fight to end gun violence, reform the criminal justice system, implement Medicare for All, and a Green New Deal,” Future Generations Executive Director Rosa Calderon added in the release. “His experience in helping to win President (Joe) Biden’s support to abolish the Hyde Amendment, helping lead the effort to restore voting rights to 1.6 million Floridians with felonies, and leading thousands of young activists to fight against gun violence as a national organizer for both the ACLU and March for Our Lives, affirms he will inspire thousands more from Generation Z to use their voice to demand bold, transformative change now and for future generations.”

Frost is running for the CD 10 seat opening to represent western Orange County. Three-term incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings is running for the Senate instead of reelection. The district has a strong Democratic lean, and maps being considered by the Florida Legislature for redistricting wouldn’t change that much.

Other Democrats running in CD 10 this year include Sen. Randolph Bracy, former State Attorney Aramis Ayala, the Rev. Terence Gray, civil rights lawyer Natalie Jackson, and teacher Teresa Tachon. Republican candidates include nonprofit executive Willie Montague and Mahendranath Troy Rambaransingh.

“Future Generations is guided by the Seventh Generation Principle that urges us to make decisions that will help create a sustainable world seven generations into the future,” Frost said in the release. “I’ll use this ancient indigenous philosophy in Congress to help make sure we’re creating a world where everyone’s basic needs are met.”

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at [email protected]

