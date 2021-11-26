November 26, 2021
Former state Surgeon General Scott Rivkees heading to Brown University

Rivkees spent much of his last year on the job out of public view.

Dr. Scott Rivkees, who led Florida’s initial response to the coronavirus pandemic as head of the state health department, has accepted a job at Brown University.

The Brown University School of Public Health announced this week Rivkees is joining its faculty as part of an effort to further the school’s work on pandemic preparedness. In a statement, Rivkees said his new post “provides a unique opportunity to focus on the practice of public health and share that knowledge with those entrusted to keep the public safe and healthy.”

The announcement comes about week after it became public that Rivkees submitted his resignation to the University of Florida, where he had been chair of the school’s pediatrics department.

Rivkees was named as Florida surgeon general and health secretary by Gov. Ron DeSantis is April 2019. His contract with the state expired this fall and was replaced by current Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo in September.

