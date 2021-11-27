November 27, 2021
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Charlie Crist urges Senate leadership to exclude IRS reporting proposal in Build Back Better package
More endorsements are lining up behind Charlie Crist.

Kelly HayesNovember 27, 20213min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Republican Lisette Bonano files to run against incumbent Fentrice Driskell

HeadlinesSt. Pete

Ken Welch to host “Community Conversations” in December ahead of inauguration

HeadlinesTech

Social media users rely on platforms for news, but skeptical of information, survey shows

charlie crist copy
"The last thing anyone needs is for the IRS to be keeping an eye on their checking account.”

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist is urging Senate leadership to avoid adding the IRS account reporting requirements into the Build Back Better Act as the chamber prepares to consider the package.

In a letter addressed to Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat, and Ranking Member Mike Crapo, an Indiana Republican, Crist prompted the members to “avoid adding divisive IRS account reporting requirements.”

“As Florida families are feeling the burden of higher prices for gas and other goods, they’re counting on Congress to pass the Build Back Better Act to lower costs and support families,” Crist said in a statement. “The last thing anyone needs is for the IRS to be keeping an eye on their checking account.”

The measure would require banks to provide data to the IRS on accounts with total annual deposits or withdrawals worth more than $10,000, not including wages or federal benefits such as Social Security, according to The News York Times. That measure, backed by the Biden administration, was excluded in the House version of the bill.

Crist was the first Democrat to publicly oppose the IRS reporting provision, breaking with President Joe Biden. Now, he’s urging members of the Senate to do the same.

“As you undertake the critical work advancing the Build Back Better Act, I ask that you avoid adding divisive IRS account reporting requirements to the package,” Crist said in his letter. “I strongly support President Biden’s efforts to increase tax compliance and that the wealthiest 1% of Americans pay their fair share, but granting the IRS unprecedented access to bank accounts is not the path forward.”

Instead of pursuing account reporting requirements, Crist suggested addressing the current tax code and auditing top earners. He also encouraged the exclusion of the measure so “families can keep their Child Tax Cut and rooftop solar will be cheaper for the middle class.”

“The American public, tax policy experts, financial institutions, and state legislatures have lined up to oppose including this new policy in the House version of the bill,” Crist said in his letter. “All share a concern that this policy is too broad and will likely disadvantage small businesses, community banks and working families – those most vulnerable as the economy strives to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Post Views: 159

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousKen Welch to host “Community Conversations” in December ahead of inauguration

nextRepublican Lisette Bonano files to run against incumbent Fentrice Driskell

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories