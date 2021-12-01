Trulieve to open new Tampa cannabis dispensary Thursday

Trulieve Cannabis will open its 110th Florida store this Thursday at its newest location on North Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa.

The cannabis dispensary company will host a ribbon cutting and begin serving patients at this location at 9 a.m. on Thursday and will continue the celebration with all-day festivities and deals. The location will become the store’s sixth Tampa-based store, and its157th location nationwide.

“We are thrilled to open our newest dispensary in Tampa, a city and community that has been an integral part of the Trulieve growth story,” Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers said in a statement.

“We are honored to provide an improved and unrivaled retail experience for patients in the greater Tampa-Hillsborough area and look forward to continuing our work with the many community-based organizations that have welcomed us here over the years. We were one of the first operators to begin serving patients here in Tampa, and our commitment to this community is as strong as ever.”

The grand opening is open to the public, and will offer complimentary breakfast and lunch, custom T-shirt screen printing from St. Petersburg-based Craft Tee, music and partner swag giveaways.

All registered patients will be eligible for a 25% in-store discount at the new Tampa dispensary on opening day.

Trulieve is also hosting a toy drive in all Florida locations through Dec. 5. Each patient who donates a new, unwrapped toy will receive an additional 10% discount and donations will benefit four nonprofits across Florida: Dreams Come True, Boys and Girls Club of the Big Bend, Little Smiles, and Operation Toy Soldier.

The new location on North Dale Mabry will feature Trulieve’s broad product selection, including the recently-launched TruTonic drink mixes and Muse Live Sauz Cartridges, which launch Dec. 1 across all Florida stores.

Trulieve is Florida’s first, largest and leading medical cannabis provider, and operates in 11 states.