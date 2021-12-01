December 1, 2021
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Trulieve to open new Tampa cannabis dispensary Thursday
Image via AP.

Kelly HayesDecember 1, 20213min0
medical cannabis
This will be the sixth Tampa-based location.

Trulieve Cannabis will open its 110th Florida store this Thursday at its newest location on North Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa.

The cannabis dispensary company will host a ribbon cutting and begin serving patients at this location at 9 a.m. on Thursday and will continue the celebration with all-day festivities and deals. The location will become the store’s sixth Tampa-based store, and its157th location nationwide.

“We are thrilled to open our newest dispensary in Tampa, a city and community that has been an integral part of the Trulieve growth story,” Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers said in a statement.

“We are honored to provide an improved and unrivaled retail experience for patients in the greater Tampa-Hillsborough area and look forward to continuing our work with the many community-based organizations that have welcomed us here over the years. We were one of the first operators to begin serving patients here in Tampa, and our commitment to this community is as strong as ever.”

The grand opening is open to the public, and will offer complimentary breakfast and lunch, custom T-shirt screen printing from St. Petersburg-based Craft Tee, music and partner swag giveaways.

All registered patients will be eligible for a 25% in-store discount at the new Tampa dispensary on opening day.

Trulieve is also hosting a toy drive in all Florida locations through Dec. 5. Each patient who donates a new, unwrapped toy will receive an additional 10% discount and donations will benefit four nonprofits across Florida: Dreams Come True, Boys and Girls Club of the Big Bend, Little Smiles, and Operation Toy Soldier.

The new location on North Dale Mabry will feature Trulieve’s broad product selection, including the recently-launched TruTonic drink mixes and Muse Live Sauz Cartridges, which launch Dec. 1 across all Florida stores.

Trulieve is Florida’s first, largest and leading medical cannabis provider, and operates in 11 states.

Post Views: 219

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida second 'freest' state in country, says libertarian Cato Institute

nextAsian American-Pacific Islanders to rally for cultural history

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories